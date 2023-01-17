York, McCool Junction bowlers compete at Westside Lanes in Grand Island

GRAND ISLAND – The York boys bowling team had another strong showing on Saturday at the Grand Island Tournament held at Westside Lanes.

The Dukes finished second to the Class A Grand Island Islanders as they lost in Baker match play 3-2 in the final series and 206-203 in the finale.

The York girls also competed and came away with a fifth-place finish, while the McCool Junction boys defeated Waverly, but lost to Ogallala, York and Arapahoe in the four-game qualifier to determine seeding.

The McCool girls went to the Baker format as the No. 7 seed and had to face the No. 2 seed Lexington Minutemaids. Lexington won the match three games to one.

York boys

The Dukes lost their first game to Grand Island 1107 to 854, but bounced back to defeat a ghost team (needing to beat the average of all the team series in the tournament) and they won that match 896-821.

In their third match they defeated McCool Junction 1008 to 815 and in the final game of the four-game qualifier they won over Superior 963-505.

In the first match the top score was rolled by Logan Handy with a 199, in game two it was Landon McConnell with a 223, in the third matchup Schuyler Handy put up a 258 and in the final game Schuyler Handy had a 255, while McConnell rolled a 235.

The seedings were based on pinfall and the Dukes were the No. 3 seed.

They defeated Waverly 3-0 (200-182, 172-143 and 198-151).

In their second Baker match the Dukes were 3-1 winners over Columbus by the scores of 182-207, 227-159, 189-183 and 188-139.

In the championship York won the first two games 193-172 and 258-234, but lost the next three 147-178, 217-256 and 203-206.

York’s Schuyler Handy was named to the all-tournament team.

York girls

The Dukes lost to GISH 588-807, came up short against Waverly 612-651, lost to Columbus by just nine pins 560-569 and also dropped their matchup with Superior 596-609.

Top games in each of the Dukes’ first four matches went to Trinity McConnell with a 142 against GISH and Kassidy Stuckey with a 142 against Waverly and a 145 in the loss to Columbus. The York bowlers’ scores were not listed for Superior.

As the No. 5 seed the Dukes went up against Arapahoe and lost 3-2 as the scores were 124-127, 133-154, 156-120, 133-132 and 108-117.

McCool boys

The Mustangs defeated Waverly 6-2, lost to Ogallala 2-6, lost to York 0-8 and defeated Arapahoe 8-0.

As the No. 5 seed the McCool Junction boys lost to Lexington in the first round of the Baker format. Three personal records were established on Saturday as Draco Delong rolled a 191, Aiden Parker 166 and Garrett Hansen a 249, all of those high games for each.

McCool girls

The Mustangs girls opened with 6-2 wins over both Columbus and Superior and tied with Ogallala 4-4 before Grand Island won 8-0 in the four-game seeding format.

As the No. 7 seed the Mustangs lost to Lexington 3-1 in the first round of the Baker format.