York matmen third at Southern Valley Invitational

OXFORD – The York Dukes made the 134.4 mile trip to Oxford and the Southern Valley Invite on Friday.
York had 17 wrestlers competing in the boys/girls tournament which featured 21 teams and nine came away with medals.
In the team race, Sutherland ran away and hid with five bracket champions and 353 points to runner-up Red Cloud/Blue Hill who was 102 points back with 251 points.
Third place went to Atwood-Rawlins, Colorado. with 220 and York was fourth scoring 215.5. Rounding out the top five teams was host Southern Valley with 206 points.
York’s only champion came at 285 pounds where Kadence Velde improved to 10-2 with a medical forfeit win over Levi Kerner of Arapahoe in the final. Velde won his first match over Jacen Smith of Arapahoe in 14 seconds He picked up a 5-2 decision over Perkins County’s Ashton Meyer and beat his teammate Damien Tesarek by pinfall in 1:16.
He earned his way to the finals as he beat Andrew Graf (10-4) of Alma in the semifinals 5-2.
The only other Dukes to have a shot at gold was 120 pounder Hudson Holoch (8-4) who lost in the championship to Ayden Berney by sudden victory 7-5.
Holoch posted wins over Corbin Carpenter of Arapahoe by major decision 8-0, pinned Wayne Lee of Arapahoe in 2:42 and defeated Graiden Ritner 4-1 to earn a spot in the semifinals. Holoch posted an 11-10 win over Red Cloud/Blue Hill’s Isaac Piel.
Rounding out the rest of the York medal winners, at 170 Seth Erickson (9-3) took third, fourths went to Brody Epp (6-6) at 106 pounds and Peyton Albers (5-2) at 195.
Koy Geick (2-9) at 126, Kohen Dye (3-9) at 132, Dakota Brown (7-5) at 138 and Brooks Loosvelt (7-5) at 152 all took home sixth place medals.
York will head to Albion on Thursday night for dual action against Boone Central and Friday will be in Omaha for the Ralston Invite at 4:30 p.m.
Team scoring - 1.Sutherland 353, 2.Red Cloud/Blue Hill 251, 3.Atwood-Rawlins Co. 220, 4.York 215.5, 5.Southern Valley 206, 6.Hitchcock County 195, 7.Sedwick County/Fleming 194, 8.Arapahoe 187, 9.Chase County 179, 10.Axtell 153.5, 11.Perkins County 141.5, 12.Alma 123, 13.Franklin 93.5, 14.Norton County 91, 15.Sandhills/Thedford 88, 16.Centura 83, 17.Loomis-Bertrand 76, 18.Wanuneta-Palisade 50, 19.South Central Unified 35, 20.Medicine Valley 33, 21.Wilcox-Hildreth 18.