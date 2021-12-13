York matmen third at Southern Valley Invitational

OXFORD – The York Dukes made the 134.4 mile trip to Oxford and the Southern Valley Invite on Friday.

York had 17 wrestlers competing in the boys/girls tournament which featured 21 teams and nine came away with medals.

In the team race, Sutherland ran away and hid with five bracket champions and 353 points to runner-up Red Cloud/Blue Hill who was 102 points back with 251 points.

Third place went to Atwood-Rawlins, Colorado. with 220 and York was fourth scoring 215.5. Rounding out the top five teams was host Southern Valley with 206 points.

York’s only champion came at 285 pounds where Kadence Velde improved to 10-2 with a medical forfeit win over Levi Kerner of Arapahoe in the final. Velde won his first match over Jacen Smith of Arapahoe in 14 seconds He picked up a 5-2 decision over Perkins County’s Ashton Meyer and beat his teammate Damien Tesarek by pinfall in 1:16.

He earned his way to the finals as he beat Andrew Graf (10-4) of Alma in the semifinals 5-2.

The only other Dukes to have a shot at gold was 120 pounder Hudson Holoch (8-4) who lost in the championship to Ayden Berney by sudden victory 7-5.