York loses thriller to Wahoo, but upsets No. 8 Grand Island Central Catholic

But the Warriors’ offense continued to get on base and plate runs. Wahoo scored three in the fifth to take a 10-8 lead.

Needing a strong finish, York didn’t get one. The Dukes never got anything going in the fifth or sixth, sealing the loss.

Wahoo racked up 12 hits in the game while York had 10.

Libich went 2 for 3 at the plate. Peterson had two RBIs while Kynli Combs, Hoblyn and Rowe all had one RBI.

Rowe pitched all six innings and struck out six batters with two walks. She gave up nine earned runs.

York 4, No. 8 GICC 3

The Dukes got two more home runs — one each from Mattie Pohl and Libich — to help get the upset win over the Crusaders.

Rowe pitched all six innings and had three strikeouts with three walks. She held GICC to just five hits and three runs.

York led 3-0 after three innings thanks to Brittney Driewer stealing home, an RBI single from Libich and a home run to left from Pohl.