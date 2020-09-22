York loses thriller to Wahoo, but upsets No. 8 Grand Island Central Catholic

YORK — The York Dukes softball team hosted the Wahoo Warriors and Grand Island Central Catholic Crusaders in a triangular at York Ballpark Complex on Tuesday.
Wahoo sneaked past York, 10-8, in the first game of the day. The Dukes and Crusaders, who are No. 8 in the Lincoln Journal Star’s Class B ratings, got a late start to their game and finished just before 10:30 p.m., but it was York that earned the late-night 4-3 upset win.
Wahoo 10, York 8
York and Wahoo matched up in the first game of the day, and it was a thriller that featured three home runs from the Dukes — two from Cori Combs and one from Jami Hoblyn.
The Dukes and Warriors traded blows for the entire game. York picked up a 5-2 edge after a four-run second inning, which included a home run from both Hoblyn and Combs and a two-run single from Ellie Peterson. Combs had hit a leadoff homer in the first, too.
After Wahoo tied the game at 5 in the top of the third, York again took the lead, this time at 6-5, when Rebecca Libich, who reached on a single earlier in the inning, scored on a Warrior error.
Wahoo again did damage in the batter’s box and went ahead 7-6 in the fourth, but the Dukes continued to respond well. With two outs, Meaghan Rowe and Libich stepped to the plate and delivered RBI singles to put the hosts up 8-7.
But the Warriors’ offense continued to get on base and plate runs. Wahoo scored three in the fifth to take a 10-8 lead.
Needing a strong finish, York didn’t get one. The Dukes never got anything going in the fifth or sixth, sealing the loss.
Wahoo racked up 12 hits in the game while York had 10.
Libich went 2 for 3 at the plate. Peterson had two RBIs while Kynli Combs, Hoblyn and Rowe all had one RBI.
Rowe pitched all six innings and struck out six batters with two walks. She gave up nine earned runs.
York 4, No. 8 GICC 3
The Dukes got two more home runs — one each from Mattie Pohl and Libich — to help get the upset win over the Crusaders.
Rowe pitched all six innings and had three strikeouts with three walks. She held GICC to just five hits and three runs.
York led 3-0 after three innings thanks to Brittney Driewer stealing home, an RBI single from Libich and a home run to left from Pohl.
The Crusaders cut their deficit to 3-1 in the top of the third off a home run of their own from Alexis Mudloff, but York answered right back in the bottom of the frame when Libich sent one deep on two outs to give the Dukes a 4-1 edge.
Rowe and the defense behind her held the GICC rally at bay, only allowing one run in both the fifth and sixth to get the win.
York outhit GICC 7-5 in the game. Libich was 2 for 2 with two RBIs.
Grand Island Northwest 8, York 0 from Monday
York’s offense couldn’t get much going against the strong pitching of Northwest’s Ava Laurent, who struck out 17 batters and held the Dukes to four hits in Monday night’s game at York Ballpark Complex.
The game was in a scoreless tie until the top of the third when Northwest plated four runs off a two-run double from Avyn Urbanski and RBI singles from Reba Mader and Ahdriana Medrano.
Lauryn Haggadone went 2 for 3 at the plate against Laurent while Cori Combs and Mattie Pohl were both 1 for 3.
Rowe pitched all seven innings for the Dukes and struck out three with six walks. Northwest outhit York 7-4.
