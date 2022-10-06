York loses an icon – remembering Jack Vincent

When I arrived in York last summer, one of the first people from the community I met was Jack Vincent. It was the start of the Legion baseball season; I’d shown up at the end of the spring sports season and had covered district and state track, but overall I was still very new to the area.

At one of York’s first home games that summer, Jack came up to me, asked if I was the new sports guy and introduced himself. He asked how I liked York and mentioned that he was pretty involved in Dukes athletics, serving as an announcer for many sports.

A few weeks later, he came up to me at another Legion game and asked if I remembered his name. I told him that I’m pretty good about recognizing faces and remembered his, but I am truly terrible at remembering names. Jack reminded me of his name and gave me some good-natured teasing about it.

That’s the closest thing to a negative interaction I ever had with Jack Vincent.

I didn’t know Jack as well or as long as many others within the York community did, and I’m far from the most qualified person to talk about what he meant to the Dukes and to the community at large, but I can say he definitely left an impact on me in the year-plus I had the pleasure of knowing him.

Above all else, the thing I’ll remember most about Jack was his passion for York athletics. It didn’t matter the sport; if the Dukes hosted an athletic event, there was a good chance you’d be able to spot Jack Vincent in the crowd. For years, he served as the PA announcer for York Legion baseball, football, volleyball and basketball, and it was abundantly clear just how much Jack cared about York athletics and, more importantly, the athletes themselves.

When I think back over my first year and change here at the News-Times and I consider the community of York and all the people who welcomed me into the fold and made it so easy for a kid from southwest Iowa to feel at home, it starts with Jack Vincent and those early conversations we had during Legion baseball games that first summer.

At the conclusion of the 2021 Legion season, Jack went out of his way to send an email to our publisher Carrie Colburn and our managing editor Melanie Wilkinson to tell them he thought I’d done a great job covering the York Juniors and Seniors that summer. He certainly didn’t need to do that, and when I saw him at the home opener for football later that August and thanked him, his response was simply “I meant it.”

For years, Jack was a staple presence around sporting events in York, through both the high school teams and the Legion program. He left an indelible mark on Dukes athletics, and his presence within the community as a whole will be impossible to replace.

Rest easy, Jack Vincent. You will be dearly missed.

MLB Postseason

The Major League Baseball postseason begins this weekend with the best-of-three Wild Card series. What better way to ring in the playoffs than by making predictions that surely won’t age like milk?

Wild Card Series (best-of-3):

• Tampa Bay Rays at Cleveland Guardians – Guardians in 3

• Seattle Mariners at Toronto Blue Jays – Mariners in 3

• Philadelphia Phillies at St. Louis Cardinals – Cardinals in 2

• San Diego Padres at New York Mets – Mets in 2

ALDS/NLDS (best-of-5):

• Houston Astros vs Seattle Mariners (or Blue Jays) – Astros in 3

• New York Yankees vs Cleveland Guardians (or Rays) – Yankees in 5

• Atlanta Braves vs St. Louis Cardinals (or Phillies) – Braves in 5

• Los Angeles Dodgers vs New York Mets (or Padres) – Dodgers in 4

ALCS/NLCS (best-of-7)

• Houston Astros vs New York Yankees – Astros in 6

• Los Angeles Dodgers vs Atlanta Braves – Dodgers in 6

World Series (best-of-7)

• Los Angeles Dodgers vs Houston Astros – Dodgers in 7

I think the Dodgers and Astros have been the two best teams in baseball pretty much all season, so it’s hard to pick against either of them. While LA/Houston is my actual World Series pick, the matchup I most want to see is Braves/Mariners and my sleeper WS pick is Guardians/Cardinals.

The postseason is here, everyone. Time to enjoy the magic of October baseball.