York looking to turn things around, but faces tough test in No. 1 Hastings

“They aren’t going to throw a ton of stuff at you, but they have a very sound offense and they’re going to put some really good athletes on the field,” Snodgrass said. “Their receiving corps is as fast and talented as any out there in Class B football, so our defensive backs are really going to have big jobs this week keeping them in front.”

Leading that receiving corps is Carson Shoemaker, who has a team-high 27 catches for 396 yards and six touchdowns. Braden Kalvelage has hauled in 12 receptions for 279 yards – half his catches have gone for scores.

The Tigers don’t just dink and dunk, either. They have popped big plays this season – three wideouts have five scoring receptions of 40 yards or more, including two 84-yarders.

York’s defense has always been the bend-but-don’t-break kind, but that will really have to be the case this week if the Dukes hope to limit the Tigers’ big plays.

One area that the York coaching staff wants to see improvement in is winning important downs. The coaches and players call these instances “money downs,” or key plays that help decide wins and losses. They don’t all just come in the fourth quarter, either.