York Legion Seniors weekend recap

The York Seniors hit the road this weekend for the Ashland-Greenwood tournament and games against Ashland, Lincoln Lutheran and Louisville-Weeping Water.

The weekend proved to be challenging, as York dropped all three contests by a combined score of 29-5. Following the tournament their record sits at 5-7.

Ashland Seniors 9, York Seniors 2

Ashland jumped on York starter Jonah Barrow early, scoring two runs in the first inning and four more in the second for an early 6-0 lead. Ashland added another run in the fourth and two in the fifth, while York managed just two runs on six hits and committed four errors in the 9-2 loss.

Barrow struggled on the mound for York, lasting just 1 2/3 innings while allowing six runs – five earned – on four hits and three walks with two strikeouts. Beau Woods chipped in 3 1/3 innings of relief and turned in a decent outing, allowing three runs – two earned – on two hits and one walk with four strikeouts. Tanner Stutzman tossed a scoreless sixth inning for York, allowing just one hit and notching two strikeouts.

At the plate, Bradyn Glebe went 2-for-3, while Caleb Sahling drove in both York runs on a single to left field in the fifth inning.

Lincoln Lutheran 9, York Seniors 0