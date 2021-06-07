York Legion Seniors weekend recap

The York Seniors hit the road this weekend for the Ashland-Greenwood tournament and games against Ashland, Lincoln Lutheran and Louisville-Weeping Water.
The weekend proved to be challenging, as York dropped all three contests by a combined score of 29-5. Following the tournament their record sits at 5-7.
Ashland Seniors 9, York Seniors 2
Ashland jumped on York starter Jonah Barrow early, scoring two runs in the first inning and four more in the second for an early 6-0 lead. Ashland added another run in the fourth and two in the fifth, while York managed just two runs on six hits and committed four errors in the 9-2 loss.
Barrow struggled on the mound for York, lasting just 1 2/3 innings while allowing six runs – five earned – on four hits and three walks with two strikeouts. Beau Woods chipped in 3 1/3 innings of relief and turned in a decent outing, allowing three runs – two earned – on two hits and one walk with four strikeouts. Tanner Stutzman tossed a scoreless sixth inning for York, allowing just one hit and notching two strikeouts.
At the plate, Bradyn Glebe went 2-for-3, while Caleb Sahling drove in both York runs on a single to left field in the fifth inning.
Lincoln Lutheran 9, York Seniors 0
York struggled in its second outing of the tournament, falling to Lincoln Lutheran in five innings. Lincoln Lutheran lit up York starter Reid Heidtbrink, scoring two runs apiece in the first, second and fourth innings and adding three more in the fifth. York, meanwhile, managed just one hit – a two-out single from Tyson Cloet in the second inning – and committed four errors.
Heidtbrink pitched all five innings for York and allowed nine runs – only four earned – on 10 hits and four walks with two strikeouts.
Louisville-Weeping Water 11, York Seniors 3
York started strong in the final game of the weekend, scoring three runs in the top of the first inning. Isaac Stark singled to lead off the game, Noah Jones drew a walk and Beau Woods singled to drive in the game’s first run before Louisville-Weeping Water had recorded an out. James Bonde brought both Jones and Woods home on a one-out single to left field and York took an early 3-0 lead.
The York offense managed just three hits and no runs the rest of the way, however, as Louisville-Weeping Water scored once in the first and four more times in the second to take a 5-3 lead. A six-run fourth inning put the game out of reach, resulting in an 11-3 Louisville-Weeping Water win in five innings.
Caleb Sahling started on the mound for York and allowed five runs – four earned – on six hits and two walks with three strikeouts in three innings pitched. Jones pitched just 1/3 of an inning in relief, allowing six runs – though only two were earned – on four hits. Tanner Stutzman recorded the final two outs of the fourth inning and didn’t allow a hit while striking out one.