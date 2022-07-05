York Knights schedule tryouts for Wednesday, July 20

YORK - Tryouts for the 2023 baseball season will be held Wednesday, July 20 at the York Ballpark Complex East Fields.

This tryout is open to all players who are not older than 14 before May 1, 2023.

York Knights is a baseball program open to players within and outside the York community. With seven or more teams ranging in age from 8- to 14-under, the Knights offer a chance to develop strong baseball fundamentals and play competitively across the state.

Players for the 2023 8-U and 9-U or any new players to Knights Baseball (regardless of age) are required to try out. If the player was on a Knights roster in 2022, they are not required to try out, however we ask that registrations are submitted before the tryout date of July 20 or bring the registration to the complex on the tryout date.

Please arrive 30 minutes prior to the scheduled time. Dress for baseball play, (long pants, not shorts) and bring baseball gear, (bat and glove etc…).

Pre-registration is highly encouraged by completing the York Knights Player Registration form and submitting with player registration fee.

Registration fee is $400. Please make check payable to York Knights Baseball. Mail check and registration form to:

York Knights

14 Quail Cove West

York, NE 68467

If your player does not make a Knights team, your registration check will be voided. Questions regarding the tryout or to receive a registration form, please contact the following:

Tom Palmertree (720) 383-0162 or tompalmertree@msn.com

March Haggadone (402) 366-5463 or mhaggadone@cornerstoneconnect.com