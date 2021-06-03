York Knights baseball takes its game to Omaha

OMAHA - The York Knights went into the championship game of the Omaha Tournament with a 2-1 record.

The Knights defeated Waverly Riptide 10-9 and also posted a 6-4win over the Omaha Royals White.

Their lone loss was 17-4 to the Royals White, before they bounced back for the two-run win.

In the championship game, Junior Cougars Baseball jumped out early and held on for the 7-3 win.

York 10 Waverly, Riptide 9

The Knights recorded nine hits as the big one was a two-run double off the bat of Emmitt Dirks to give the Knights a 10-9 lead in the top of the fourth.

The Knights had given up a six-run lead in the second before Dirks rescued the day.

Both Aidan Kadavy and Dirks recorded multiple hits.

Omaha Royals White 17, York Knights 4

Kadavy went 2-for-2 at the plate, but three York pitchers could not slow down the Omaha Royals White offense as Jaxson Hinze, Jackson Holoch and Dirks combined to allow the 17 runs.

York Knights 6, Omaha Royals White 4