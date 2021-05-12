York Knights 13U game recaps

York Knights 13U 9, Small Town Legends 4
The Small Town Legends exploded for four runs in the fifth inning, but it wasn’t enough to overcome a York Knights 13U offense clicking on all cylinders in a 9-4 Knights 13U win.
York’s Jackson Holoch put the Knights on the board in the opening frame on an RBI groundout. From there, the lineup racked up six hits and eight more runs, easily enough to withstand the Small Town Legends’ big fifth inning. Emmitt Dirks and Jaxson Hinze both notched two hits for York, while Hinze tallied three of the team’s nine stolen bases.
On the mound, Kain Combs earned the win for York, tossing four scoreless innings while allowing just three hits and striking out nine batters. James Samson provided an inning of relief out of the bullpen.
York Knights 13U 8, Small Town Legends 6
James Samson jumped on the first pitch of a third-inning at bat, notching an RBI double to break a 4-4 tie and give the York Knights 13U the lead for good over the Small Town Legends on Sunday, April 18.
Both offenses rolled all game, as the Small Town Legends tallied five hits and the Knights produced eight base knocks. Jaxson Hinze and Zayden Londene each recorded two hits apiece to lead the Knights, while Hinze also swiped two of the team’s six stolen bases.
Emmitt Dirks got the nod on the mound for York, allowing four hits and five runs with five strikeouts in three innings of work.
York Knights 13U 6, Hastings Brickyard Bombers 2
Jaxson Hinze broke a 1-1 tie in the top of the third inning, as the York Knights 13U rolled on to a 6-2 win over the Hastings Brickyard Bombers in the first game of a doubleheader on May 2. Hinze crushed a 2-2 pitch for the go-ahead double, part of a three-run third inning for the Knights.
Hinze and Carsen Pieper each recorded two of the Knights’ ten hits, while Pieper knocked in a pair of runs during the game. On the basepath, Emmitt Dirks tallied two of York’s eight stolen bases.
On the mound, Jackson Holoch got the start for York and pitched two innings while allowing a run on two hits and a walk and striking out five batters.
York Knights 13U 12, Hastings Brickyard Bombers 4
Kain Combs stepped up to the plate facing a 4-4 tie in the fifth inning of the second game of a doubleheader between the York Knights 13U and the Hastings Brickyard Bombers. Combs responded by launching a solo home run to break the tie and kick off an eight-run frame for the Knights, who eventually won 12-4.
York’s lineup recorded nine hits during the game, highlighted by a 3-for-3 performance from Brayden Wegrzyn. Wegrzyn opened the scoring with an RBI single in the first inning and also contributed to the Knights’ fifth-inning fireworks. Aidan Kadavy also produced a multi-hit game for York at the plate.
Wegrzyn also started on the mound for the Knights, allowing two runs in two innings despite allowing no hits and striking out three batters.
York Knights 13U 1, Columbus Outlaws 1
The York Knights 13U and the Columbus Outlaws battled to a 1-1 draw in the first game of a doubleheader on Saturday, May 8. Brayden Wegrzyn sparked the York offense with a 2-for-3 performance at the plate, while Emmitt Dirks swiped two of the team’s seven stolen bases.
Columbus Outlaws 4, York Knights 13U 2
An RBI single in the bottom of the fifth inning put the Columbus Outlaws up for good over the York Knights 13U in the second game of a doubleheader between the two teams on May 8.
Emmitt Dirks and Brayden Wegrzyn combined for all four of the Knight’s hits during the game, as the duo produced two base knocks apiece. Wegrzyn also tallied both of York’s two RBIs with an RBI single in the first inning and a solo home run in the fifth.
James Samson toed the rubber for the Knights, allowing three runs on four hits in 4 2/3 innings of work while notching two strikeouts. Jackson Holoch pitched 1 1/3 innings out of the bullpen.