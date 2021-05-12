York Knights 13U game recaps

Emmitt Dirks got the nod on the mound for York, allowing four hits and five runs with five strikeouts in three innings of work.

York Knights 13U 6, Hastings Brickyard Bombers 2

Jaxson Hinze broke a 1-1 tie in the top of the third inning, as the York Knights 13U rolled on to a 6-2 win over the Hastings Brickyard Bombers in the first game of a doubleheader on May 2. Hinze crushed a 2-2 pitch for the go-ahead double, part of a three-run third inning for the Knights.

Hinze and Carsen Pieper each recorded two of the Knights’ ten hits, while Pieper knocked in a pair of runs during the game. On the basepath, Emmitt Dirks tallied two of York’s eight stolen bases.

On the mound, Jackson Holoch got the start for York and pitched two innings while allowing a run on two hits and a walk and striking out five batters.

York Knights 13U 12, Hastings Brickyard Bombers 4

Kain Combs stepped up to the plate facing a 4-4 tie in the fifth inning of the second game of a doubleheader between the York Knights 13U and the Hastings Brickyard Bombers. Combs responded by launching a solo home run to break the tie and kick off an eight-run frame for the Knights, who eventually won 12-4.