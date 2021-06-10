York Knights 13-U visit Omaha tourney

OMAHA - The York Knights 13-U baseball team traveled to Omaha last weekend and came away from the tournament with a 2-2 record.

The Knights opened action with an 8-2 win over the Glenwood Rams, but dropped a 12-2 decision to Sioux Falls Cyclones White in their second game.

York stayed alive as they took on the Cyclones White in their third game and this time came out with the upper hand by the final score of 5-4.

The Knights bowed out of the tournament losing to Elkhorn Prime Gold 5-3.

Knights 8, Glenwood Rams 2

The Knights got things moving in the first inning. Emmitt Dirks drew a walk and the team scored two runs in the inning.

The Knights put up three runs in the fifth inning.

Jackson Holoch was on the hill for the Knights. The pitcher went three innings, allowing two runs on two hits and striking out six. Jaxson Hinze went 2-for-3 at the plate to lead the Knights in hits. Dirks led York with four stolen bases.

Sioux Falls Cyclones White 12, York 2

Nothing came easy for the Knights on Saturday, as they fell 12-2 to Cyclones White.