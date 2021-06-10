York Knights 13-U visit Omaha tourney

OMAHA - The York Knights 13-U baseball team traveled to Omaha last weekend and came away from the tournament with a 2-2 record.
The Knights opened action with an 8-2 win over the Glenwood Rams, but dropped a 12-2 decision to Sioux Falls Cyclones White in their second game.
York stayed alive as they took on the Cyclones White in their third game and this time came out with the upper hand by the final score of 5-4.
The Knights bowed out of the tournament losing to Elkhorn Prime Gold 5-3.
Knights 8, Glenwood Rams 2
The Knights got things moving in the first inning. Emmitt Dirks drew a walk and the team scored two runs in the inning.
The Knights put up three runs in the fifth inning.
Jackson Holoch was on the hill for the Knights. The pitcher went three innings, allowing two runs on two hits and striking out six. Jaxson Hinze went 2-for-3 at the plate to lead the Knights in hits. Dirks led York with four stolen bases.
Sioux Falls Cyclones White 12, York 2
Nothing came easy for the Knights on Saturday, as they fell 12-2 to Cyclones White.
Kain Combs toed the rubber for York. The pitcher lasted two innings, allowing three hits and four runs while striking out two and walking one. Jaxson Hinze threw one and two-thirds innings in relief. Hinze and Emmitt Dirks each collected one hit to lead the Knights.
Knights 5 Cyclones 4
York used a late scoring run in the game and went on to pick up the 5-4 victory over Cyclones White on Sunday. The game was tied at 4-4 with York batting in the top of the seventh.
Kain Combs toed the rubber for York . He lasted six innings, allowing six hits and four runs while striking out eight and walking one. The Knights had seven hits on the day. Samson and Jackson Holoch all managed multiple hits. Samson led with three hits in four at-bats. Holoch led the Knights with with three stolen bases.
Elkhorn Prime Gold 5 York Knights 3
The Knights lost a late lead and went on to drop a 5-3 decision to the Elkhorn Prime Gold.
The Knights got things started in the first inning when Jackson Holoch hit a solo homer. Holoch was on the mound and surrendered two runs on one hit over three innings. He struck out four. Emmitt Dirks threw two innings in relief.
York tallied one home run on the day. Holoch went deep in the first inning. The Knights recorded seven hits on the day. Kain Combs and Carsen Pieper all had multiple hits for the York nine. Pieper and Combs each managed two hits to lead York.