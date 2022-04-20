York JV golfers take third in the mostly-varsity Scotus Invite

COLUMBUS – The Scotus Invite was originally scheduled to be Thursday, April 21 at Quail Run Golf Course in Columbus.

However with Quail Run still not ready to host an event after the floods of 2019 the meet was moved to Tuesday, April 19 at Elks Country Club also located in Columbus.

Unfortunately that didn’t allow the York varsity to attend as they were in McCook for the McCook Invite so York sent in the JV team which came away with a third place team finish and two players in the medals.

The Scotus Shamrocks won the invite with a team score of 33, second went to GICC with a score of 357 and just one stroke back in third was York with a 358.

Individual medalist was Nolan Fleming of Scotus with a 79, second place went to Aquinas’ Jaylin Jakub with an 82, third was Brady Davis of Archbishop-Bergan and Seth VunCannon of Scotus each with an 83 and York’s Marshal McCarthy with an 84 tied for fifth place.

The rest of the York JV scores included Caleb Sahling with an 88, Drew Hammer a 92 and Riley Clark rounded out the scoring with a 94. Also in the mix was Cole Montgomery with a 97.

“It's just amazing that our JV team can perform at such a high level at a large varsity meet like this, said York coach Dan Malleck. “Great job by all of the guys--especially Marshall on his fifth place finish as well as Caleb only missing a Top 10 by one shot.”