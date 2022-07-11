York Juniors still alive in B-4 District baseball

Cornerstone Kings fall to Central City, topple Columbus Lakeview

COLUMBUS – Fresh off Friday’s victory over Seward, the York Cornerstone Junior Kings took on Central City in the winner’s bracket Saturday night. The Post #6 B Juniors blew an early lead, then rallied late to record a 16-8 win in six innings. York kept its season alive the following evening, however, taking down host Lakeview 16-10 and setting up a tilt against top-seeded Sutton on Monday night.

Central City 16, York 8

Four York errors in the first two innings helped Central City out to an early lead, as the Post #6 B Juniors plated three runs in the first, another in the second and four more in the third to race out to an early 8-1 lead.

The Kings, who got on the board thanks to an RBI single from Phoenix Brown in the top of the third, rallied in the fourth. Landon Sterns led off the inning with a four-pitch walk, Wyatt Garnet legged out an infield single and Rylan Kamler reached via the hit-by-pitch to load the bases with nobody out.

On a full count, Cameron Logston drew a walk to force in York’s second run and keep the bases juiced for Joe Burgess.

The second baseman cashed in, ripping a ground ball into right field for a two-run single. Anthony White lined out back to the mound for the first out, but the third baseman couldn’t handle Colter Lueders’ throw as he attempted to double off Logston, who scampered home on the error to plate the fifth York run.

Kennan Dirks drove in another with an RBI ground out before Brown walked and Collin Kotschwar singled to put runners on the corners. Kotschwar took second on defensive indifference, and two passed balls in three pitches allowed both men to score and knot the game at eight.

Kotschwar sat Central City down in order in the bottom of the fourth, and York threatened to take the lead in the top of the fifth after three consecutive walks from Logston, Burgess and White loaded the bases with two down.

Dirks hammered a ball to the gap in right-center that seemed destined to find the outfield grass and score two or three runs, but centerfielder Conner Erickson tracked the ball down and laid out for a spectacular defensive grab to rob Dirks of extra bases and keep the game tied.

Riding the momentum from Erickson’s catch, Central City exploded for five runs in the bottom of the fifth aided by four York errors. Trailing 13-8, York loaded the bases again with one out in the top of the sixth thanks to a Brown walk and singles from Sterns and Gartner.

However, a fielder’s choice and a strikeout ended the threat as the Kings again left the bases juiced. Central City then plated three more in the bottom of the sixth to enact the eight-run rule and end the game.

York and Central City amassed eight hits apiece, but the Kings simply could not overcome nine errors. Gartner tallied York’s only multi-hit outing, while Burgess, White, Dirks, Brown, Kotschwar and Sterns all recorded singles. Burgess added three walks, while Logston and Brown drew two apiece as the Kings finished with nine for the game.

Burgess paced York with two RBIs as Logston, Dirks and Brown each drove in one.

Gartner got the start on the mound and earned a no-decision, allowing eight runs – three earned – on six hits and seven walks over 2 2/3 innings pitched. Kotschwar took the loss, pitching 2 2/3 innings and allowing eight runs – just one earned – on five hits and a pair of walks with four Ks.

Both Gartner and Kotschwar didn’t get much help from the Kings’ defense, as nine errors led to a whopping 12 unearned Central City runs.

York 16, Lakeview 10

Faced with a win-or-go-home contest against host Lakeview, the Kings drew first blood Sunday night. After both sides hung a ‘0’ on the scoreboard in the first, Kotschwar started a rally in the top of the second with a one-out single.

The first baseman then stole second and scored the game’s first run on Logston’s two-out, line-drive single to right field, but the Kings weren’t finished.

Logston stole second and Parker Friedrichsen drove him home on a single up the middle before Gartner drew a walk on a full count to put a pair of runners on with two down.

Burgess cashed in, lacing an RBI single into right to make it 3-0 before Lakeview finally recorded the third out.

The hosts got a pair of runs back in the home half on a single and an error, but the Kings’ offense went back to work in the top of the third.

White hammered a one-out double to center field and Sterns reached via hit-by-pitch and Logston walked to load the bases with none down.

Friedrichsen and Gartner drew back-to-back walks to force in a pair of runs and make it 5-2, but a strikeout ended the inning as York left the bases juiced.

Lakeview responded with two runs in the bottom of the frame, but York blew the game open in the top of the fourth.

Three straight walks to Brown, Dirks and White loaded the bases with none out, and Kotschwar cashed in with a two-run single into left field. Sterns walked to load the bases, and with one out Friedrichsen beat out an infield single to plate a run and make it 8-4.

Another York run scored on an error and Burgess’ RBI single on a line drive to right field made it 10-4. With two down and the bases juiced, Dirks laced a line drive into center field to plate two and White drove in another run on a ground-ball single to left.

A ground out stranded three runners and ended the inning, but not before eight York runs crossed the plate as the Kings’ lead ballooned to 13-4.

Lakeview scored three in the bottom of the fourth, but York’s offense still wasn’t finished.

Singles from Logston and Friedrichsen and a Gartner walk loaded the bases with no outs before a passed ball scored a run. With one out, Brown drew a walk and Dirks cashed in, ripping a two-RBI single into center field.

Trailing 16-7, Lakeview scored twice in the bottom of the fifth and once more in the seventh, but it wasn’t enough as the Kings kept their season alive with a six-run victory.

York came out sizzling on offense, racking up 16 runs on 13 hits and 12 walks. Friedrichsen led the way with a 3 for 4 night, but Kotschwar, White, Dirks and Burgess also finished the day with multiple hits.

Gartner drew a trio of walks to lead the Kings in that department, while Brown and Dirks each added two.

Dirks drove in a team-high four runs, Friedrichsen knocked in three of his own and Burgess and Kotschwar both finished with two RBIs.

On the mound, Dirks tossed four innings to earn the win. He allowed nine runs – four earned – on eight hits with one strikeout and no walks. Talan Hager pitched the final three innings and allowed one run on four hits and fanned two batters.

York’s defense again struggled, committing eight errors leading to five unearned runs, but the Kings’ bats were hot enough to overcome it.

With the victory, the Kings kept their season alive and set up a showdown with top-seeded Sutton on Monday night.