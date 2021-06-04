York Juniors show Twin River the door

YORK - Starter Isaac Stark got all the run support he would need in the top of the first Thursday night as the York Cornerstone Juniors jumped to a 5-0 lead at the end of the first inning.

Stark allowed one hit and struck out three Twin River batters in recording the 14-0, five-inning win in York’s opening game of the Cornerstone Juniors Classic at Levitt Stadium.

The Juniors, who improved to 6-2 with the win, got plenty of help from the Twin River defense which committed nine errors that allowed seven unearned runs.

In the bottom of the first, Stark reached on an error and went to third on a double off the bat of Marshall McCarthy. A walk to Garrett Bonnell loaded the bases and Carter Culotta singled to drive in two runs.

Trent Bush doubled in two more runs and after one inning the juniors had opened a 5-0 lead.

In the second, York took advantage of an avalanche of Twin River mistakes as they committed four errors, had four passed balls, a few wild pitches and several stolen bases by the York to score eight runs.

York had five hits in the second with McCarthy the team leader at two. Stark, Trey Richert and Bonnell also with safeties.