York Juniors see season ended by Sutton

Cornerstone Kings finish 6-18 after 11-1 defeat Monday

COLUMBUS – The York Juniors won two of their first three games at the Class B Area 4 district tournament this weekend, including upsets over No. 2 seed Seward and fourth-seeded Lakeview, but the Cornerstone Kings saw their season come to an end Monday night in an 11-1 loss against Sutton.

After York failed to capitalize on a two-out walk from Collin Kotschwar in the top of the first, the Juniors Post 61 struck early with a pair of runs in the home half thanks to RBI singles from Myles Jones and Weston Ohrt.

Landon Sterns drew a one-out walk in the second but failed to score, and a two-out single from Ohrt extended the Sutton lead to 3-0 heading to the third.

After York went down in order, Sutton blew the game open with five runs in the bottom of the third. Carson Mau sparked the rally with an RBI double before a two-run double off the bat of Eli Nething made it a 6-0 game.

The Post 61 Juniors weren’t finished, as Myles Ferguson tacked on a run with a one-out single. With two down, Ohrt notched his third hit of the day as the eighth Sutton run scored on an error.

York got on the board in the top of the fourth after a Kennan Dirks single and consecutive walks from Sterns and Cameron Logston loaded the bases with one out. A passed ball scored Dirks, but Sutton pitcher Thomas Bonde fanned the next two batters to limit the damage to one run.

The Post 61 Juniors tacked on three more runs in the bottom of the inning to take an 11-1 lead, but York threatened in the top of the fifth. Phoenix Brown worked a one-out walk and Tanner Wagner singled to put a pair of runners on.

After an infield fly marked the second out, Dirks drew a five-pitch walk to load the bases for Anthony White, who grounded out to end the ballgame.

The Kings managed just two hits on singles from Dirks and Wagner but did draw six walks. Sutton, meanwhile, racked up 11 runs on 11 hits and six walks. Ohrt led the way at the plate with a 3 for 4 day, smacking three singles and driving in a pair of runs.

Ferguson and Jones also tallied multi-hit outings for the Post 61 Juniors, while Nething, Ferguson, Jones and Ohrt all notched multiple RBIs.

Payton Reed got the start on the mound and pitched 1 1/3 innings of no-hit ball, allowing just two walks with one strikeout. Bonde pitched the final 3 2/3 innings and gave up one unearned run on two hits and a quartet of walks with four Ks.

Sterns took the loss on the bump for York, allowing eight runs – six earned – on eight hits and three walks with a pair of punch outs. Cameron Logston pitched 1 2/3 innings of relief and allowed three runs on three hits and a trio of walks while striking out one.

York sees its season end with a 6-18 record, while Sutton advances to face Central City on Tuesday. The Post 61 Juniors have not lost yet at the district tournament and need just one win to punch a ticket to state, while Central City would need to win twice to advance.