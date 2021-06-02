York Juniors rally late, down Fairbury 7-6

YORK – Silenced for much of the day, York’s offense roared to life late during a matchup against Fairbury on Tuesday. Down 6-1 through four-and-a-half innings, York exploded for six runs in the fifth and sixth in a 7-6 comeback victory.
Fairbury jumped over York starter Noah Jones early, scoring three runs on four hits in the top of the first inning. York got one back in the bottom of the frame after Jones produced a leadoff single and advanced to second on a sacrifice bunt. Garrett Bonnell then laced a single into centerfield to score Jones and put York on the board.
Fairbury extended its lead in the fourth, when a double steal scored a run – though Bonnell threw out the runner at second. It added two more in the top of the fifth and took a commanding 6-1 lead into the home half of the frame.
However, Fairbury starting pitcher Blake Starr – who had mostly shut down the York bats through the first four innings – finally ran into trouble in the fifth. After two quick strikeouts to open the inning, Jones drew a walk and Marshall McCarthy unloaded on the first pitch of the at-bat for his second double of the day. With runners on second and third, Bonnell came through with a line drive into centerfield for a two-RBI single.
After Starr hit Carter Culotta with a pitch, he induced a fly out to center to get out of the inning and prevent further damage.
When two of the first three batters reached on a pair of McCarthy errors – he committed three errors in the fifth and sixth innings combined – Fairbury seemed poised to put the game out of reach.
York went to the bullpen, ending Jones’ day. Jones allowed six runs – four earned – on eight hits with four strikeouts in 5 1/3 innings.
Trey Richert entered the game and promptly struck out the first two batters he faced to escape the jam and keep the deficit at three.
Ethan Smitb took the mound for Fairbury in the bottom of the sixth, looking to preserve the lead. Starr turned in a solid start, allowing three runs on six hits and two walks with five strikeouts in five innings.
Smitb struck out the first two batters he faced. Then, he suddenly lost control of the strike zone, walking the next three batters to load the bases for McCarthy, who had a pair of doubles already. McCarthy crushed the second pitch of the at-bat into left field, clearing the bases with his third double of the game.
Just like that, the game was tied at six. It didn’t stay that way for long, as Bonnell followed McCarthy’s clutch hit with one of his own, sending a 2-0 pitch into left for a go-ahead single – his fourth RBI of the game.
Richert took the mound looking to close out Fairbury and immediately ran into trouble. He beaned the first batter before allowing a single, placing runners on the corners with no outs. Richert responded with a big strikeout, though the runner on first advanced to second during the at-bat.
Brendon Runge stepped to the plate for Fairbury, looking to plate a pair of runs and regain the lead with a base hit. He hit a ground ball to McCarthy, and the runners took off on contact. McCarthy made up for his earlier errors, grazing the runner on the side as he headed for third before firing to first for the game-ending double play.
Richert earned the win for York, pitching a scoreless 1 2/3 innings with allowing just one hit with three strikeouts. Smitb took a blown save and the loss, allowing four runs on two hits and three walks while recording just two outs.