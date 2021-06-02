York Juniors rally late, down Fairbury 7-6

When two of the first three batters reached on a pair of McCarthy errors – he committed three errors in the fifth and sixth innings combined – Fairbury seemed poised to put the game out of reach.

York went to the bullpen, ending Jones’ day. Jones allowed six runs – four earned – on eight hits with four strikeouts in 5 1/3 innings.

Trey Richert entered the game and promptly struck out the first two batters he faced to escape the jam and keep the deficit at three.

Ethan Smitb took the mound for Fairbury in the bottom of the sixth, looking to preserve the lead. Starr turned in a solid start, allowing three runs on six hits and two walks with five strikeouts in five innings.

Smitb struck out the first two batters he faced. Then, he suddenly lost control of the strike zone, walking the next three batters to load the bases for McCarthy, who had a pair of doubles already. McCarthy crushed the second pitch of the at-bat into left field, clearing the bases with his third double of the game.

Just like that, the game was tied at six. It didn’t stay that way for long, as Bonnell followed McCarthy’s clutch hit with one of his own, sending a 2-0 pitch into left for a go-ahead single – his fourth RBI of the game.