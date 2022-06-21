York Juniors rally but come up short late in 10-8 loss to Aurora

YORK – The Aurora Juniors jumped over York starting pitcher Collin Kotschwar early in Tuesday night’s matchup, batting around in the top of the first and racking up seven runs to race out to an early lead. Kotschwar would settle in after the rocky start, however, while the Cornerstone Kings’ bats went to work chipping away at the deficit.

York plated three runs in the bottom of the first, another in the second and three more in the third to tie the game at seven, but Aurora regained the lead with a run in the top of the fourth.

Kotschwar walked the first batter of the game and then allowed a single to put a pair of runners on. The pitcher fanned the next batter for the first out of the inning before an RBI single from Booker Scheierman put Aurora on the board.

Even Hermanson plated two more runs with a single to right field, but Aurora’s offense wasn’t done scoring.

With two down and runners on second and third, a fielder’s choice knocked in a pair of runs to make it 5-0. Another single and a pair of York errors extended the cushion to seven runs before Kotschwar struck out the next hitter to finally end the inning.

The Kings’ lineup went to work chipping away at the deficit in the home half of the first, as Rylan Kamler reached on an error and Joe Burgess was hit by a pitch to put a pair of runners on for Kennan Dirks.

The third baseman delivered a ground ball down the third-base line for a single, while an Aurora error allowed both Kamler and Burgess to race home, trimming the deficit to 7-2.

Anthony White drew a five-pitch walk to put runners on the corners with two down before a passed ball scored Dirks and made it a 7-3 ballgame.

The first two batters reached on an error and single for Aurora in the top of the second, but back-to-back K’s from Kotschwar and a lineout ended the inning and kept it a four-run game.

Talan Hager legged out an infield single in the bottom of the second before Aurora pitcher Colin Stolpe beaned Kamler and Burgess in consecutive at-bats to load the bases with two outs.

A passed ball allowed Hager to score, but Dirks struck out on a full count to end the threat. Kotschwar then tossed a 1-2-3 fourth inning, allowing the Kings’ offense to go back to work.

Landon Sterns reached on an error to lead off the frame and took second base on a passed ball. White stepped to the plate and singled on a ground ball through the infield, scoring Sterns. White advanced to second on the throw to the plate, then took third base on a passed ball.

Kotschwar cashed in, knocking a ground ball into left field for an RBI single and cutting York’s deficit to a single run.

With two outs and a runner on third, Wyatt Gartner laced an RBI double into right field to tie the game and cap a streak of seven unanswered runs for the Kings.

The game didn’t stay tied long as Aurora regained in the lead in the top of the fifth thanks to another York error. Dirks and Sterns drew back-to-back walks with one out in the bottom of the frame, but the Kings couldn’t bring either man home.

Kotschwar recorded two quick outs in the top of the sixth, but an error and single put two men on and prompted a Kings pitching change.

Braxton Friesen entered in relief and induced a ground ball for the third out, but not before a passed ball scored a run and made it 9-7 Aurora.

The score remained 9-7 heading to the bottom of the sixth, where York mounted one last rally as Burgess and Sterns both drew a walk to put a pair of runners on for White with two outs.

The catcher cashed in, driving a fly ball to left field to score a run and make it 9-8 with runners on the corners. However, Sterns was caught stealing home to end the inning.

Aurora loaded the bases with no outs in the top of the seventh and appeared poised to break the game open, but Sterns struck out the next two batters. A bases-loaded walk tacked on an insurance run, but Sterns fanned the next batter to limit the damage.

Trailing 10-8, York went down in order to end the game and seal the loss. The Kings managed eight runs on six hits and capitalized on four Aurora errors; seven of the Kings’ runs were unearned.

White led the Kings at the plate, where he went 2-for-3 with a walks and drove in two runs. Gartner’s double marked York’s only extra base hit, while Dirks, Kotschwar and Hager each tallied a single to round out the offensive production.

Kotschwar earned the loss for York, allowing nine runs – five earned – on seven hits and a pair of walks in 4 2/3 innings of work. He also fanned six Aurora batters.

Friesen and Sterns combined to pitch the final 1 1/3 innings for York, allowing no runs on one hit and four walks.

Briggs Winfrey picked up the win for Aurora, tossing 3 1/3 innings of relief. Winfrey allowed one run on one hit and four walks while recording five K’s. Stolpe got the start and lasted 2 2/3 innings while earning a no-decision. He allowed seven runs, none of them earned, along with five hits and a walk.

Hermanson led Aurora at the plate, where he finished 3-for-5 while driving in a pair of runs and scoring twice.