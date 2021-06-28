 Skip to main content
York Juniors post 1-2 record at Tom McMahon in Central City
YORK CORNERSTONE KINGS JUNIOR BASEBALL

Late Central City rally denies Cornerstone Junior Kings win on Sunday

Garrett Bonnell- York Juniors

York shortstop Garrett Bonnell gets the tag on this Central City runner. Central City scored seven runs in the bottom of the fifth to defeat the York Cornerstone Junior Kings 9-8 in six innings Sunday.

 Ken Kush/York News-Times

CENTRAL CITY - The York Cornerstone Juniors got off to a great start at the Tom McMahon Baseball Tournament over the weekend in Central City.

York topped Sutton in the first game 8-4, but then ran into the undefeated Albion juniors and lost a 7-1 final to the Boone County team.

Sunday, the Kings jumped a 5-0 lead before Central City scored seven runs in the fifth then held on for the 9-8 win.

The Juniors head into the final week of the regular season with a 15-8 record.

The upcoming week will be busy as the Juniors host Aurora tonight (Tuesday); head to Beaver Crossing to take on the Utica/Beaver-Crossing/Friend Badgers on Wednesday and return home to host Lincoln High B juniors in doubleheader action at 5:30 and 8 p.m. Friday night.

Isaac Stark- York Juniors

York center fielder Isaac Stark covers a lot of ground on this fly ball to right-center and comes within an eyelash of making the play with the ball just off the tip of his glove.

Central City 9, York 8

Leading 5-0 the Juniors appeared to be on cruise control, but Central City had other ideas.

The Kings didn’t help themselves in the field as six of the nine runs scored by the hosts were unearned on four York errors.

After single runs in the first and second innings, York plated three more in the third to open the 5-0 lead. Isaac Stark singled and stole second and would eventually score on a passed ball.

Garrett Bonnell walked and Parker Anderson singled. Bonnell scored the Kings second run on the Central City starting pitcher’s balk. Carter Culotta, who had drawn a walk earlier in the inning, would also score on a passed ball.

CC put up two runs in the bottom of the third and a York scoring threat in the fourth ended on a line drive double play.

York scored three in the top of the sixth after Central City took a 9-5 lead, but the game ended on a groundout with the tying run in scoring position.

York had 10 hits with Stark, Trey Richert, Bonnell and Anderson accounting for two each.

Trent Bush- Third base

The Central City third baseman goes as high as he can to get this throw. York’s Trent Bush (0) scored on the play as the ball tipped of the glove and rolled down the third base line.

Trent Bush worked 4 1/3 innings and allowed five hits; seven runs, three earned, and recorded three strikeouts.

York 8, Sutton 4

Sutton jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the top of the second, but the Kings answered with four in the bottom half of the frame and never trailed again.

In the second, Stark singled, Noah Jones was hit by a pitch and Garrett Bonnell reached on an error allowing Stark to score.

Anderson singled to score Jones and after Bonnell stole home, Bush scored Anderson with an RBI single.

The Kings piled on three more runs in the fourth after Sutton scored two in the top of that inning to tie the score at 4-4.

Bonnell had an RBI single in the fourth and an Anderson ground-out plated the Kings second run of the inning.

Stark picked up the win working 5 1/3 innings, allowed three hits and three of the four Sutton runs were earned.

Stark and Bonnell each had two hits to lead the offense.

Albion 7, York 1

The Albion juniors erased the Kings’ early 1-0 lead with two in the bottom of the first, one in the third and four in the fourth for the win.

Carter Culotta- York Juniors

Cornerstone Kings first baseman Carter Culotta tries to slap the tag on a Central City base runner who is able to get back to the bag safely.

York’s only run scored on a Culotta single, one of five Cornerstone junior hits in the game. Culotta and Bonnell each had two hits, while Stark added one.

Bonnell worked 3 1/3 innings, allowed eight hits and six runs, three earned, and recorded three strikeouts. Richert finished up the game with 2 2/3 innings and did not allow a hit. The only run scored against him was unearned. He also had three strikeouts.

Tags

