York Juniors post 1-2 record at Tom McMahon in Central City

Garrett Bonnell walked and Parker Anderson singled. Bonnell scored the Kings second run on the Central City starting pitcher’s balk. Carter Culotta, who had drawn a walk earlier in the inning, would also score on a passed ball.

CC put up two runs in the bottom of the third and a York scoring threat in the fourth ended on a line drive double play.

York scored three in the top of the sixth after Central City took a 9-5 lead, but the game ended on a groundout with the tying run in scoring position.

York had 10 hits with Stark, Trey Richert, Bonnell and Anderson accounting for two each.

Trent Bush worked 4 1/3 innings and allowed five hits; seven runs, three earned, and recorded three strikeouts.

York 8, Sutton 4

Sutton jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the top of the second, but the Kings answered with four in the bottom half of the frame and never trailed again.

In the second, Stark singled, Noah Jones was hit by a pitch and Garrett Bonnell reached on an error allowing Stark to score.

Anderson singled to score Jones and after Bonnell stole home, Bush scored Anderson with an RBI single.