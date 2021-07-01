York Juniors overpower UBCF 9-1

BEAVER CROSSING – The York offense racked up nine runs on 10 hits, Noah Jones pitched five innings of one-run ball, and York improved its record to 17-8 with a 9-1 win in six innings over Utica/Beaver Crossing/Friend on Wednesday afternoon.
Isaac Stark opened the game with a leadoff double off UBCF starter Keenan Kosek, but center fielder Jake Leif threw a strike to Sam Payne to tag Stark out as he tried to stretch the hit into a triple. Trey Richert reached on a dropped third strike, but Garrett Bonnell and Carter Culotta both flew out to end the inning.
Jones sat UBCF down in order in the bottom of the first, while the offense broke through against Kosek in the second inning. Jones doubled to lead off the frame, while Trent Bush reached on an error to put runners on the corners with one out.
Cameron Logston cashed in, singling on a hard grounder to second base to drive in Jones and put York on the board. Dakota Brown lifted a fly ball to right field, but Ben Sams dropped the ball as Bush scored the second run of the game. Stark grounded into a fielder’s choice as Logston raced home to extend the lead to 3-0.
Jones worked around a one-out single and walk in the bottom of the inning after Bonnell fired a strike to Culotta to tag out Leif as he tried to steal third base. Sams then struck out looking to end the inning.
Culotta and Jones both singled in the top of the third but York couldn’t knock in either runner, while UBCF responded in the bottom of the inning.
JB Drake laced a two-out single into left field and then stole second. Payne then notched a single to left field of his own as Drake raced home and beat the throw to the plate to put the Badgers on the board.
Jones induced a fly out to end the inning and keep the lead at 3-1.
Logston drew a leadoff walk in the top of the fourth, stole second and then advanced to third on Brown’s ground out. Kosek beaned Stark with a pitch to put runners on the corners, and Trey Richert lifted a fly ball into right field to drive in Logston on a sac fly. An error by UBCF catcher Andy Drake also allowed Stark to score on the play as York extended the lead to 5-1.
Jones worked around a pair of singles in the bottom of the fourth after Sams grounded into a double play to end the inning.
Parker Andersen drew a one-out walk in the top of the fifth, and Bush followed with a ground ball to JB Drake at shortstop. Instead of stepping on second base for the force out, Drake opted to just fire to first in plenty of time to get Bush out – but Andersen advanced to second.
Andersen then stole third and raced home when Payne couldn’t handle the throw, giving York a 6-1 lead.
Jones pitched a 1-2-3 bottom of the fifth, and York again threatened in the sixth inning after Kosek beaned Stark for the second time. Stark then stole second to put a runner in scoring position with one out.
However, Richert flew out to right field for the second out and it looked like Kosek might escape the inning unscathed. Bonnell stepped to the plate and singled on a ground ball into left field, driving in Stark. Culotta followed with a double into left field to score another run, while Jones recorded York’s third consecutive hit on an RBI single to second base to score Culotta.
Andersen singled to put a pair of runners on, but Bush struck out looking to end the inning.
Leading 9-1, Culotta entered in relief of Jones for the bottom of the sixth. Jones tossed five solid innings, allowing one run on six hits and a walk with five strikeouts.
Culotta allowed a single to Payne, the first batter he faced. However, Bonnell fired a strike to Richert to tag out Payne as he tried to steal second. Culotta then walked Cooper Girmus, while Leif reached on a fielder’s choice. Culotta beaned Connor Clouse to put a pair of runners on base, but he rebounded by striking out Andy Drake to end the game.
Kosek pitched all six innings for UBCF to earn the loss. He allowed nine runs – only five earned – on 10 hits and two walks with five strikeouts.