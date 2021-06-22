York Juniors Kings split weekend slate

LINCOLN-The York Cornerstone Junior Kings picked up two wins on Friday with a 5-4 decision over Lincoln Christian and a 13-4 (five inning) win over the Pender Pendragon juniors.
On Saturday the Kings were back in action and a quick look at the box scores from Saturday’s losses to Springfield 11-3 and Bennington 7-0 reveals trouble on the mound as the Kings issued 23 walks in two games.
York 5 Lincoln Christian 4
Lincoln Christian took a 4-1 lead to the bottom of the sixth over York, but the Kings offense responded with four runs to open with the 5-4 win.
The offense got going with Carter Culotta singling to left field.
The rally seemed to be fading when Parker Anderson popped out to the catcher and Trent Bush flied out to left field.
The next batter Cameron Logston walked and Merrick Maltsberger doubled to score both Culotta and Logston and cut the Christian lead to 4-3.
The next batter, Trey Richert drove in the tying run with a bloop double to score Maltsberger and Isaac Stark singled moving Richert to third base.
An error by the Christian third baseman allowed Richert to score the game winner.
York was powered offensively by Stark who was 2-4. Trey Richert who picked up the win on the hill added a 1-3 with a double and one RBI; while both Garrett Bonnell and Culotta had one hit each.
York and Christian both finished the game with six hits.
York 13 Pender 4
Bonnell, Anderson and Richert all finished with two hits each and the offense jumped all over the Pender pitching staff with three runs in each the first and second innings; two more in the third and a four spot in the fourth.
Bonnell recorded the win with three innings on the mound; he allowed three hits; four runs and struckout four. Marshal McCarthy in relief worked two frames and he didn’t allow a hit and struckout two batters.
Springfield 11 York 3
Springfield took a 1-0 lead after the first inning, then exploded foe eight runs in the second as they rolled to the 11-3 win in five innings.
York had four hits as McCarthy was 2-3 with an RBI and a pair of doubles, while Culotta and Dakota Brown both had singles. Culotta drove in two runs.
York’s scoring came in their final at bat.
York’s pitching staff issued nine base on balls.
Bennington 7 York 0
Bennington and York each finished the game with seven hits each, but York could not get the big hit to get back in the game.
Bennington’s seven hits added to York issuing 14 walks was more than enough offensive opportunities for the Badgers.
Leading York offensively was both Bonnell and Culotta with a 2-3 effort each.
All seven Bennington runs were earned as both teams played errorless ball.
The Kings are back in action tonight at Fairbury and return home Wednesday to host the Crete juniors at 5:30 p.m.