York Juniors Kings split weekend slate

LINCOLN-The York Cornerstone Junior Kings picked up two wins on Friday with a 5-4 decision over Lincoln Christian and a 13-4 (five inning) win over the Pender Pendragon juniors.

On Saturday the Kings were back in action and a quick look at the box scores from Saturday’s losses to Springfield 11-3 and Bennington 7-0 reveals trouble on the mound as the Kings issued 23 walks in two games.

York 5 Lincoln Christian 4

Lincoln Christian took a 4-1 lead to the bottom of the sixth over York, but the Kings offense responded with four runs to open with the 5-4 win.

The offense got going with Carter Culotta singling to left field.

The rally seemed to be fading when Parker Anderson popped out to the catcher and Trent Bush flied out to left field.

The next batter Cameron Logston walked and Merrick Maltsberger doubled to score both Culotta and Logston and cut the Christian lead to 4-3.

The next batter, Trey Richert drove in the tying run with a bloop double to score Maltsberger and Isaac Stark singled moving Richert to third base.

An error by the Christian third baseman allowed Richert to score the game winner.