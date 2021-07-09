York Juniors gear up for districts

YORK – The York Junior Cornerstone Kings turned in a solid regular season this year, posting a 20-8 record and earning the 1-seed for the Class B Area 4 district tournament at Levitt Stadium. The tournament begins Friday, and York can punch a ticket to the Class B state tournament in Waverly next week if they win the district.
“I couldn’t ask for anything better first year in the program,” head coach Brian Bonnell said. “This group of boys came together like no other. There is a unity in that team, and there’s no quit in this team. For those guys to have bonded the way they have and to push each other, the absolute support is phenomenal.”
York split a doubleheader at Lincoln Christian to open the year and then won a pair of games against Shelby-Osceola-Stromsburg and Tri County before splitting a doubleheader with Seward on May 29.
Sitting at 4-2 as the calendar flipped to June, York went on a tear, winning six straight games before dropping both games in a doubleheader against the Grand Island B team on June 12.
A 9-8 loss at Central City on June 27 left York with a 15-8 record. They haven’t lost since, winning each of their last five regular-season games – all by eight runs or more. The strong finish helped propel York to the 1-seed at districts with a 20-8 record.
Bonnell said the team needs to clean up the errors a bit – they’ve committed 76 so far this season – but more importantly, the team is emphasizing maintaining focus entering districts.
“We’re on a five-game winning streak right now and it’s really easy to lose focus when you start putting things together, especially when we’ve had a couple of games with big margins,” he said. “We had a game against UBC that was an eight-run game. We had two against the Lincoln High Juniors that were 14, 15-run games. When you get those, it’s easy to lose focus. Our focus right now is keeping the boys focused and staying disciplined when they’re on the field.”
York enters the district tournament riding some momentum thanks to the five-game winning streak, but it’s faced its share of adversity.
In a 19-5 win over SOS in the regular-season finale, York actually trailed 5-2 through three innings before blowing the game open late. In the first game of the Lincoln High doubleheader, it trailed 1-0 through an inning and a half before scoring the game’s final 15 runs.
One of the bigger comebacks came against SOS in the Junior Cornerstone Classic in early June. The Rebels led 8-2 through four-and-a-half innings and 8-5 entering the bottom of the seventh, but York scored four runs in the final inning to win 9-8 on a suicide squeeze. That win put York in the championship game, which it won 11-4.
“When they get down, which they’ve been down several games, they fight and find a way to come back,” Bonnell said. “When it comes to push and shove, this group executes. You can’t ask for anything more than that.”
York’s gotten key contributions across the diamond this season. Isaac Stark headlines a pitching staff yielding a 3.61 team ERA. Stark leads the team in innings pitched (32), wins (7) and strikeouts (55), and he’s third in ERA among pitchers who have pitched multiple innings (1.75). He hasn’t lost a start yet this season and has only earned one no-decision.
Trey Richert has only started one game, but he’s third in innings pitched (23), tied for second in strikeouts (30) and is second in ERA among pitchers with multiple innings (0.91). Additionally, among pitchers who’ve tossed multiple innings, he leads the staff in walks and hits per inning pitched (WHIP - 0.87)
Garrett Bonnell logged 99 innings at catcher during the regular season and caught 10 of 45 runners stealing (22.2%) with five pickoffs, but he also had a solid season on the mound. He’s second on the team in innings pitched (27), tied for second in strikeouts (30) and fourth in ERA among pitchers with multiple innings (2.59).
At the plate, five different hitters are batting over .400 – Stark, Richert, Bonnell, Carter Culotta and Marshall McCarthy. Those five power a potent lineup that’s scored 244 runs this season. As a team, York’s hitting .355 with 250 hits, 45 doubles, six triples and 186 RBIs.
Stark is 71 for 86 (.479 average) with 34 hits, six doubles, a triple, eight walks, 17 RBIs and 37 runs scored. Richert is 57 for 68 (.435) with 27 hits, eight doubles, a triple, 10 walks, 15 RBIs and 23 runs scored. Culotta’s 75 for 91 (.425) with 32 hits, five doubles, seven walks, 27 RBIs and 23 runs scored.
Bonnell is fifth in batting average (.419), but he leads the team in at-bats (86), hits (36), RBIs (30) and is second in walks (16). Perhaps most impressively, he’s only struck out once all season.
On the base paths, York features seven batters with double-digit stolen bases. Trent Bush and Stark share the team lead with 23 swiped bags, while Parker Andersen and McCarthy both have 16.
Among those seven, Bush and Cameron Logston are both perfect on the year. Bush is 23 for 23 on steals, while Logston is 10 for 10.
Despite the successful regular season, York will be missing a key contributor at districts. McCarthy last played on June 23 against Crete and is out for the year with a broken leg.
The on-field loss is big, as McCarthy was batting .474 with 27 hits, eight doubles, a triple, seven walks, 19 RBIs and 19 runs scored. On the mound, McCarthy led all York pitchers who tossed multiple innings in ERA (0.43) and was second in WHIP (0.98).
Yet for his on-field success, McCarthy’s impact off the field may be just as important, according to Coach Bonnell.
“He is a big part of the heart of that team,” he said. “If you want to know about this team when you’re at a game, stop and talk to Marshall. He’ll tell you what this team is all about.”
According to Bonnell, McCarthy hasn’t missed a game since his injury, showing up to support the rest of the team despite not being able to play.
“This group of boys, they’re something special,” he said. “They’ve adopted their phrase as #Family. They’re a group of brothers.”
York, which has won six of eight games since McCarthy’s injury, will be familiar with the district field. Of the seven-team field, Fairfield and Doniphan-Trumbull are the only two York has yet to face this season. They’ve beaten Fairbury and Aurora twice and Sutton once.
Central City is the only team in the district field to beat York this season, and should it beat Fairfield in the opener on Friday, it’ll be York’s first opponent on Saturday afternoon.
Bonnell said he expects the district tournament to feature a lot of close matchups with a few pitching duels.
“It’s going to be a heck of a tournament, and I’m excited for it,” he said. “I think as a team, we can match up with anybody anywhere and I would put this group of boys on the field against anybody any time.”