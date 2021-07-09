York Juniors gear up for districts

“We’re on a five-game winning streak right now and it’s really easy to lose focus when you start putting things together, especially when we’ve had a couple of games with big margins,” he said. “We had a game against UBC that was an eight-run game. We had two against the Lincoln High Juniors that were 14, 15-run games. When you get those, it’s easy to lose focus. Our focus right now is keeping the boys focused and staying disciplined when they’re on the field.”

York enters the district tournament riding some momentum thanks to the five-game winning streak, but it’s faced its share of adversity.

In a 19-5 win over SOS in the regular-season finale, York actually trailed 5-2 through three innings before blowing the game open late. In the first game of the Lincoln High doubleheader, it trailed 1-0 through an inning and a half before scoring the game’s final 15 runs.

One of the bigger comebacks came against SOS in the Junior Cornerstone Classic in early June. The Rebels led 8-2 through four-and-a-half innings and 8-5 entering the bottom of the seventh, but York scored four runs in the final inning to win 9-8 on a suicide squeeze. That win put York in the championship game, which it won 11-4.