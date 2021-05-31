York Juniors drop two at home to Seward

YORK – Twice, the York Juniors played Seward on Saturday afternoon looking to pick up a pair of wins. Twice, they jumped out to an early lead and twice Seward came back. In the opening game of the doubleheader, Seward completed the comeback in a 9-7 win. In the other, York held on 7-6 to split the doubleheader.
In the opening game of the doubleheader, York tagged Seward starter Braiden Herring early, scoring five runs in the bottom of the first. Merrick Maltsberger opened the scoring, lacing a ball into center field for a one-out, 2-RBI double. Carter Culotta singled another run home three batters later, and two more runs scored on a two-out error by the Seward first baseman.
York extended its lead in the bottom of the second after Garrett Bonnell scored on a wild pitch and Marshall McCarthy singled another run home. That would be all the York offense would get in the opening game, however.
The Seward offense, meanwhile, slowly woke up and began to mount a comeback. Seward plated a pair of runs in the top of the third to cut the deficit to 7-2 and added two more in the fifth. In the top of the sixth, Seward came all the way back, scoring five runs to take a 9-7 lead it would not relinquish.
Bonnell pitched 5 1/3 for York and took the loss, allowing eight runs – all earned – on 15 hits with five strikeouts. Cameron Logston pitched the final 1 2/3 innings, giving up a run on four hits and a walk with two strikeouts.
York got off to a fast start in the second game of the doubleheader, too, as the lineup tagged Seward starter Collin Nagel for three runs in the first. With two on and two outs, McCarthy produced a run on the base path by stealing third and then stealing home on a double steal while Bonnell advanced to third. Logston then laced an RBI-single to left field. Culotta followed with an RBI-double of his own to give York the early 3-0 lead.
The offense tacked on a couple more in the second, as McCarthy brought in a run on a sac bunt and Bonnell followed with an RBI-single.
Seward responded in the top of the third, picking up a pair of runs on Culotta, who got the nod on the mound. A two-out single scored two and cut the deficit to three, but Culotta induced a bases-loaded groundout to escape the jam.
York got the runs back in the bottom of the frame, as Talan Hager drove in a run on a two-out single and Bonnell drew a walk with the bases loaded.
Culotta then sat Seward down in order in the top of the fourth, and Carter Ernesti took the mound for Seward in relief of Nagel. Nagel allowed seven runs – all earned – on 12 hits and a walk with four strikeouts over three innings of work.
Ernesti pitched much better, shutting down the York lineup the rest of the way. In three innings, he allowed no runs on one hit and a walk with a strikeout. Seward added a run in the fifth, but the rally truly began in the seventh.
Maltsberger had worked out of a jam in the top of the sixth and faced another in the seventh. After a pair of walks, a groundout advanced the runners but also meant the second out of the inning. Down 7-3 and down to their last out, Seward responded with an RBI-single and then drew another walk to load the bases.
Maltsberger then walked the next two batters as well and forcing in a pair of runs. Suddenly, Seward trailed by a single run with the bases still loaded. Bush entered at pitcher and induced a fly ball to centerfield for the final out of the game and preserve the win for York.
Culotta picked up the win, allowing three runs on five hits and eight walks with four strikeouts over five innings. Maltsberger pitched 1 2/3, giving up three runs on one hit and five walks with two strikeouts, while Bush recorded the save by retiring the only batter he faced.
The York Juniors return to action on June 1 against Fairbury. First pitch is scheduled for 5:30 p.m.