York Juniors drop two at home to Seward

York got off to a fast start in the second game of the doubleheader, too, as the lineup tagged Seward starter Collin Nagel for three runs in the first. With two on and two outs, McCarthy produced a run on the base path by stealing third and then stealing home on a double steal while Bonnell advanced to third. Logston then laced an RBI-single to left field. Culotta followed with an RBI-double of his own to give York the early 3-0 lead.

The offense tacked on a couple more in the second, as McCarthy brought in a run on a sac bunt and Bonnell followed with an RBI-single.

Seward responded in the top of the third, picking up a pair of runs on Culotta, who got the nod on the mound. A two-out single scored two and cut the deficit to three, but Culotta induced a bases-loaded groundout to escape the jam.

York got the runs back in the bottom of the frame, as Talan Hager drove in a run on a two-out single and Bonnell drew a walk with the bases loaded.

Culotta then sat Seward down in order in the top of the fourth, and Carter Ernesti took the mound for Seward in relief of Nagel. Nagel allowed seven runs – all earned – on 12 hits and a walk with four strikeouts over three innings of work.