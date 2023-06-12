YORK – The Seward Junior Jays didn’t need any help from the York Junior Kings on Friday night, but they got some anyway.

Seward, who defeated the York Juniors 6-1 in the finals of the Juniors Vincent Classic earlier this month, hammered 10 hits, earned four walks and capitalized on six Cornerstone Kings errors through six frames on defense leading to three unearned runs. The Jays won 10-5.

With two outs and York batting in the bottom of the sixth and two outs the game went into a weather delay due to lightning.

Because the two teams had played five innings-plus the game was declared official and a 10-5 win for Seward.

Seward and York matched each other in the early going as Seward plated two runs in the first and York one. Seward added two in the second as did the Junior Kings and Seward went to the fourth on top 4-3.

Seward then scored six unanswered runs, three in each the third and the fourth to build a seven-run lead before York put up two in the fifth to account for the final score.

York managed just four hits as Tanner Wagner accounted for two runs batted in with a single; Brayden Wegrzyn doubled in the second, while Cam Logston and Carsen Pieper finished with one hit each.

Jackson Holoch got the start for York and gave up 10 hits and 10 runs with seven of those earned. Wyatt Gartner saw two innings of work and he did not allow a run or a hit.

Seward’s offense was led by Bostyn Happ who went 3 for 4 with two runs scored and an RBI. Happ had one of Seward’s three doubles, the other two credited to Cale Gardiner and Karson Dyer.

Picking up two hits each was Kyle Riley and Dyer.

York Junior Kings (5-5) host the Hastings Juniors on Tuesday in double-header action at Levitt starting at 5:30 p.m.

Seward 223 300-10 10 1

York JR Kings 120 020- 5 4 6