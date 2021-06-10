York Juniors cage the Badgers in baseball

YORK - The popcorn was free as were the T-Shirts and the York juniors treated their fans to another stellar win, their seventh in a row, Wednesday night.
Utica/Beaver Crossing/Friend was no match for 10-2 York as they rolled the Badgers in five innings by the final score of 9-0.
The juniors took the lead in the bottom of the first on an RBI double by Marshall McCarthy and added a second run after Carter Culotta hit a sacrifice fly to centerfield and plated McCarthy with York’s second run.
York piled on three more in the second as Culotta drove in one run with a ground out, another run scored on a wild pitch and a third on a UBCF error.
York starter Bonnell worked three innings and allowed just two hits and recorded four strikeouts in picking up the win. Cameron Logston worked two innings in relief and did not give up a hit or a run while recording two Ks.
York finished with 12 hits against Badger starter Keenan Kosek who pitched the entire game. The York offense was led by Isaac Stark with three hits and two runs scored while driving in one run. Noah Jones and Trey Richert each picked up two hits.
McCarthy and Culotta each had two runs batted in.
UBCF’s two hits came off the bats of Kosek and J D Drake, both singles.
York returns to action Saturday hosting the Grand Island B team in double header action at 2 and 4:30 p.m.
UBCF 000 00-0 2 5
York 234 0 x- 9 12 2
York 7, Aurora 5
A five-run sixth fueled by five hits and a few miscues by the Aurora Juniors allowed the York Cornerstone Juniors to run their win streak to six games with a 7-5 win at Aurora on Tuesday night.
Singles from Trent Bush, Cameron Logston and Trey Richert all produced runs in the sixth frame.
Marshall McCarthy blasted a run scoring triple and Garrett Bonnell hit a sacrifice fly to score a fifth run to cap the scoring to give the York team a 7-4 lead.
Aurora pushed across a run in the bottom the sixth, but after the third out the game time had elapsed.
York finished with seven hits and York pitchers Carter Culotta, Merrick Maltsberger and Noah Jones held the Aurora team to just two hits. Jones picked up the win with 1 1/3 innings pitched; allowing one run, on one hit and striking out two.
Parker Anderson also tripled in the win for the Cornerstone juniors and he drove in one run. Bush led the way with two RBIs and along with Anderson finished with two hits.