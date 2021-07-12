York Juniors 1-1 at Class B Area 4 district tournament

Aurora threatened in the second inning after an Otto single put runners on the corners with two outs, but Richert induced a fly out to end the inning.

York tied the game in the bottom of the second thanks to heads-up base running. Bush drew a leadoff walk and then stole second. When the throw got away from the fielder, he took off for third and sprinted home on an errant throw to third base. Bush scored on the play to tie the game, but York wasn’t finished.

Dakota Brown reached on a ground ball to third base, but Logston was tagged out at home on the play for the second out of the inning. Richert singled to center field for York’s first hit of the game, while Otto then beaned Jones. However, Bonnell flew out to right field to end the inning as York left the bases loaded.

Richert worked around a hit batsmen to pitch a scoreless top of the third, while Otto worked around a pair of two-out walks to keep York off the board in the bottom of the inning.

In the top of the fourth, Richert tossed the first 1-2-3 inning of the game for either side, and York broke through in the bottom half. Richert and Jones drew a pair of one-out walks, and Bonnell cashed in as he cranked a double over the center fielder’s head to plate a pair of runs.