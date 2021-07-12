York Juniors 1-1 at Class B Area 4 district tournament

YORK – The York Junior Cornerstone Kings didn’t see the field until Sunday evening, as rain on Saturday postponed their district opener against Central City by a day. York then dropped the opener 4-1 but staved off elimination by defeating Aurora 11-3 on Monday afternoon.
Central City 4, York 1
York’s district opener got pushed back to Sunday evening after rain on Saturday. Sparked by a four-run third inning, Central City held off a late York rally to win 4-1 and advance to face Sutton in the winner’s bracket.
Trent Bush started on the mound for York and took the loss, as he allowed four runs on three hits and two walks with four strikeouts in three innings. Noah Jones scattered three hits and a walk over 3 2/3 scoreless innings of relief to keep the game close, but for six innings, Central City pitchers stifled the York bats.
Through six innings, York mustered just five baserunners – a second-inning Parker Friedrichsen single, a pair of hit batsmen and walks from Parker Andersen and Trey Richert.
York needed a rally in the bottom of the seventh, and Bush provided the spark. He led off the inning with a ground ball to shortstop but beat the throw to first base for an infield single – just the team’s second of the game. Bush then stole second to advance to scoring position for Cameron Logston, who had a productive day in left field but had yet to reach base.
On a 3-1 count, Logston cranked a Blake Jensen pitch over the left fielder’s head for a standup double off the left-field wall. Bush scored easily on the play as York finally broke through on the scoreboard. Jensen retired the next two batters before Micah Perdew entered in relief.
Jones drew a walk to put runners on the corners and bring the tying run to the plate. On the second pitch of the at-bat, Richert hammered a ball on the screws – but it went right to Oilver Herman at shortstop for the final out of the game.
Ashton Gragg earned the win for Central City, tossing four scoreless innings while allowing just one hit and a walk. Jensen allowed a run on two hits and a walk with three strikeouts in 2 2/3 innings of relief as Central City held on for the 4-1 win.
York 11, Aurora 3
The loss against Central City dropped York into the loser’s bracket, where it faced Aurora for a third time this season – York won the two regular-season matchups.
Aurora struck first against York starter Richert, as Camden Holliday lifted a bloop single to right field to score a pair of runs. However, Richert avoided further damage after Garrett Bellis lined out to shortstop and Jones dove to second base in time to double off Holliday.
York responded against Aurora starter Devin Otto in the bottom of the inning, as Jones and Garrett Bonnell both drew one-out walks. A wild pitch advanced both runners, and a balk on Otto scored Jones. However, Otto rebounded to retire the next two hitters as Bonnell was stranded at third base.
Aurora threatened in the second inning after an Otto single put runners on the corners with two outs, but Richert induced a fly out to end the inning.
York tied the game in the bottom of the second thanks to heads-up base running. Bush drew a leadoff walk and then stole second. When the throw got away from the fielder, he took off for third and sprinted home on an errant throw to third base. Bush scored on the play to tie the game, but York wasn’t finished.
Dakota Brown reached on a ground ball to third base, but Logston was tagged out at home on the play for the second out of the inning. Richert singled to center field for York’s first hit of the game, while Otto then beaned Jones. However, Bonnell flew out to right field to end the inning as York left the bases loaded.
Richert worked around a hit batsmen to pitch a scoreless top of the third, while Otto worked around a pair of two-out walks to keep York off the board in the bottom of the inning.
In the top of the fourth, Richert tossed the first 1-2-3 inning of the game for either side, and York broke through in the bottom half. Richert and Jones drew a pair of one-out walks, and Bonnell cashed in as he cranked a double over the center fielder’s head to plate a pair of runs.
York took a 4-2 lead into the fifth, where Aurora got a run back after Otto doubled to lead off the inning and scored on a Dylan Dubas sacrifice fly.
Otto worked around a two-out walk in the bottom of the inning to keep it a one-run game, but Aurora couldn’t capitalize on a Friedrichsen error in the top of the sixth.
Still leading 4-3, York emphatically slammed the door on Aurora in the bottom of the sixth. Richert drew a leadoff walk and then stole second. Jones reached on an error to put runners on the corners and then stole second.
With two runners in scoring position, Bonnell came through with an RBI single to left field to score Richert. Jones also scored on the play thanks to an error on Aurora’s Jayden Quandt, while Bonnell advanced to second as Carter Culotta stepped to the plate.
Culotta cashed in, cranking a line-drive single down the third-base line out of the reach of the third baseman. Bonnell scored without a throw to give York a 7-3 lead. Otto then beaned Parker Andersen, and both runners moved up on a wild pitch. A passed ball then scored Culotta while Andersen took third.
Bush drew a walk to put runners on the corners and then stole second. Logston hit a ground ball to Holliday at third base, where Andersen hesitated long enough to bait a throw to the plate. When Holliday fired home, Andersen raced back to third and beat the throw from the catcher. Logston reached safely on the fielder’s choice, loading the bases with no outs.
Friedrichsen then grounded into a fielder’s choice to shortstop, but the throw pulled the first baseman off the bag as two more runs scored.
Suddenly, York led 10-3 with two men on and nobody out. A wild pitch advanced both runners into scoring position for Brown, who hit a ground ball to third base. This time, Logston was tagged out at home as he tried to score on the play.
York brought in Talan Hager to pinch run for Friedrichsen at third base, who represented the winning run. With Richert at the plate, Hager charged home on a wild pitch and beat the play at the plate to score the 11th York run and invoke the eight-run rule.
Richert earned the win for York, allowing three runs – two earned – on four hits and a walk with five strikeouts over six innings of work. Offensively, York managed just four hits – half of which came off the bat of Bonnell – but they also drew 10 walks.
With the 11-3 win, York eliminated Aurora and will play Sutton tomorrow evening. Sutton came up short 3-2 against Central City on Monday night. First pitch is scheduled for 8 p.m. at Levitt Stadium.
