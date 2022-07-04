York Junior slide at 11 after losses to Hastings reserves

York Junior slide reaches 11 after DH loss to Hastings

York Cornerstone Kings open Class B Area 4 District play on Friday

YORK - The York Cornerstone Junior Kings went into the weekend looking to build some momentum for the Class B Area 4 District Tournament which gets underway Friday at Columbus Lakeview.

Over the past 11 -game losing streak the juniors have struggled in the field allowing 56 unearned runs of the 143 scored against them.

On Friday night they traveled to Columbus and Pawnee Park where they dropped a 16-5 decision to the Columbus Pinnacle Bank Juniors and returned home Sunday for the final two games of the regular season hosting the Hastings reserve.

On Sunday at Levitt Stadium the Kings started out strong behind starting pitcher Kennan Dirks, but could not maintain the early momentum and dropped the 14-5, five-inning decision.

The second game was an 11-0 final with the Kings managing just one hit as their record tumbled to 4-16.

Hastings 14, York 5

In the opener of the Sunday double-header York jumped out to a 2-0 lead as Dirks sat down the side in the top of the first and York went to work offensively.

The inning started with a walk to Wyatt Gartner followed by Colin Kotschwar hit by a pitch. The next batter, Anthony White, drove in the first run with a double and with one out Phoenix Brown singled to make it 2-0.

Hastings managed single runs against Dirks in the second and the third to draw even at 2-2.

In the Hastings fourth they pulled ahead with a three runs and followed that up with four more in the fifth for a 9-2 lead.

York showed heart as Tanner Wagner singled in two runs with a single and a third run came across to cut the lead to 9-5.

The Adams County team scored five times in the sixth and the game ended due to the eight-run rule.

Dirks worked 4 2/3 innings. He allowed eight hits, nine runs, six earned, and recorded two strikeouts.

Offensively York was led by Brown with two hits, while Kotschwar, White and Wagner had one each.

Hastings was led by Rece Borrell who had three hits, Ashton Hawes drove in four runs as he went 2 for 3 and Kindig went 2 for 4 with one RBI.

Hastings 11, York Juniors 0

The Hastings reserves scored all the runs they would need in the top of the first and went on to the 11-0 win.

The only hit in the game for the Kings came off the bat of Landon Sterns, a second inning single.

Hastings scored two times in the third and after a single run in the fourth, plated five runners in the top of the fifth to end the game after five frames.

The York defense was charted with just one error, but six unearned runs.

Columbus 16, York 5

Another strong start for the Kings was not enough to slow down the Pinnacle Bank Junior offense in Columbus.

After York plated three runs in the top of the first, Columbus answered with three of their own.

York went back on top 4-3 in the top of the second, but the Pinnacle Bank team parlayed five hits into six runs and opened a 9-4 lead. The Columbus lead grew to 11- 4 before their final run in the top of the fourth.

York had four hits in the game as Gartner, Cameron Logston, Rylan Kamler and Brown all recorded one each. Brown’s was a double in the team’s three-run first.

Kotschwar got the start and worked three innings. He allowed nine hits, 11 runs, seven earned, and three Ks. In relief Rylan Reutzel worked one frame, gave up three hits, five runs, all earned, and he had one strikeout.

The Class B Area 4 District brackets should be released early this week.