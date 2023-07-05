WOOD RIVER – The York Cornerstone Junior Kings celebrated Fourth of July with an explosion of runs as they plastered the Wood River Juniors with a 23-0 four inning win in Wood River on Monday night.

The Kings had 11 hits and used 14 walks to score crooked numbers in all four innings and even their season record at 10-10 on the year.

York scored seven in the first, five in the second, two in the third and nine in the fourth as they celebrated their fifth road win of the season.

Two York pitchers combined on a one-hitter as Tanner Wagner allowed the only hit and he worked two frames while striking out four batters.

Joey Pedersen pitched two innings and he struckout three of the six batters he faced.

At the plate, Carsen Pieper drove in five runs with a 3 for 3 night and he also scored three runs. Also with a multi-hit game was Talan Hager who went 2 for 3 with two RBI.

Pedersen, Phoenix Brown and Wagner all doubled in the win, while Jackson Holoch and Kain Combs recorded three-baggers.

York was back home at Levitt on Wednesday night to host Valparaiso at 5:30 p.m. and will be in action in Sutton over the weekend as the Area 1 District Tournament gets underway.