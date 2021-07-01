York Junior Kings manhandle Badgers

Culotta and Jones both singled in the top of the third but York couldn’t knock in either runner, while UBCF responded in the bottom of the inning.

JB Drake laced a two-out single into left field and then stole second. Payne then notched a single to left field of his own as Drake raced home and beat the throw to the plate to put the Badgers on the board.

Jones induced a fly out to end the inning and keep the lead at 3-1.

Logston drew a leadoff walk in the top of the fourth, stole second and then advanced to third on Brown’s ground out. Kosek beaned Stark with a pitch to put runners on the corners, and Trey Richert lifted a fly ball into right field to drive in Logston on a sac fly. An error by UBCF catcher Andy Drake also allowed Stark to score on the play as York extended the lead to 5-1.

Jones worked around a pair of singles in the bottom of the fourth after Sams grounded into a double play to end the inning.

Parker Andersen drew a one-out walk in the top of the fifth, and Bush followed with a ground ball to JB Drake at shortstop. Instead of stepping on second base for the force out, Drake opted to just fire to first in plenty of time to get Bush out – but Andersen advanced to second.