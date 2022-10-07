York in rarified air with 8th straight trip to Class B state golf

GERING – The Class B state golf championship will be decided in the Nebraska Panhandle again this year.

Last season Scottsbluff Country Club hosted the 2021 state championships and the year before Monument Shadows in Gering, site of this year’s finals, was the host.

At Scottsbluff last year the Dukes finished fifth as a team and in 2020 in Gering the Dukes were fifth as well. None of the current varsity members played at Monument Shadows.

Only three teams have been a part of the state championship field the past eight season and those teams are Scottsbluff, Omaha Duchesne Academy and the York Dukes.

Scottsbluff has won eight state titles since 2005 and Duchesne won four in a row from 2015 through 2018.

York’s last state championship came in 2004 when Amanda Schnell, Kate Becker, Katie Berlin, Sarah Hannon and Kate Hannon bought the title back to York.

This year’s group consists of seniors Regin Dunham, Alyssa Alt and Samantha Gibbs, along with junior McKinlee Legg and sophomore Malin Babcock.

York made one trip west this year already and that was to compete at the Scottsbluff invite in early September and they came away with a second place out of seven teams. While out in Scottsbluff head coach Josh Miller said the team got to at least see Monument Shadows.

“We haven't talked about the details of Monument Shadows yet but when we were in Scottsbluff/Gering last month, we took a tour of the course so the girls could get a visual of it,” Miller said. “The big difference at this course compared to Scottsbluff Country Club is the sight lines in the fairway. This course requires more accuracy as out of bounds and water come into play on several holes.”

York qualified for their eighth straight trip with a second place at the B-3 district played at Jackrabbit Run in Grand Island on Tuesday. York shaved off 26 strokes from the team score they shot at Jackrabbit on Friday, September 30 at the Central Conference tournament.

The Dukes’ short game has been a focus of Miller and his coaching staff and improvement in that area has been a huge factor.

“This group was really struggling with their short game early in the season so we have worked really hard to help them get more comfortable around the greens,” Miller said. “York is a great place to practice different kinds of shots around the green and the difficulty makes other courses seem easy.”

The three seniors have provided the team with great leadership as well as helping the younger players develop their game and playing at the varsity level.

“Our seniors are really good about building team chemistry and this might be the closest team I have had in a while. They enjoy playing and competing together and make it fun for each other,” said Miller. “That has really taken the pressure off of our top golfers and gives us a chance to post some good scores.”

Dunham said the team has taken it upon themselves to put in a lot of work on their own.

“This year has been a great year. We have put in lots of work on our own, with the team, and on our own time,” said the senior. “I have come out to the golf course most of my weekends to practice and try to get better at the game I love. My favorite part about qualifying for state is that we have a long car ride where we get to hang out with each other the whole time.”

Gibbs said staying positive and focused are keys to how far the team can go.

“Our season had been pretty good. There were a lot of new comers on varsity including myself but I felt like we handled it really good and did better than most thought we would. I’m very proud of all the girls for making it this far and for being able to qualify for state as a team,” she said. “My favorite part about qualifying for state is definitely shooting my best 18-hole round. I felt good all day even when it started raining, and was really happy with how I ended the day. Going up west is definitely a long trip but all the girls are amazing and make the trip so fun.”

The third senior, Alt, added with this being the last time these girls would all be together for a tournament, she wants everyone to be happy and have fun.

“A state goal for me is to just have fun because it's my last time playing with this team and I want them to do the same as a team goal. Also as a team goal, I want everyone to do good and have everyone score a score they are happy with,” said Alt. “This season has been so fun. Even though it may have been rough at times after a round, there was always someone smiling at the finish line and I look forward to that going to state. My favorite part of qualifying for state is that the whole team made it and four of us placed top 10 at districts.

The Dukes will leave for Gering on Sunday morning and once they arrive the plan is to familiarize themselves with the course.

“We may walk a few of the holes at the course but I don't want the girls to have to play 18 holes three days in a row. It is a long ride out there, so Sunday is all about getting acclimated to the different time zone and settling in for a couple days,” added Miller. “This is our third year going out there and since we play in the Scottsbluff invite, the team is very familiar with the area and it has become a second home for us.”

Miller also was quick to give credit to his volunteer coaches for the success the team has experienced this year.

“Coach Matt Fike and Coach Barry Redfern have been integral in our success this season. When I am gone with the varsity, they run practice and I know that my players are getting better while I am gone,” Miller stated. “These two gentlemen are volunteers and I am very lucky to have them involved with this program. We would not be in the position we are in without them and I appreciate all that they have done for York girls' golf!”