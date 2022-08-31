York improves to 3-0 with two wins at Roncalli Tri

OMAHA – The York Dukes made the best of a long mid-week road trip to Omaha on Tuesday.

York swept past both of their opponents at the Omaha Roncalli triangular starting with the host Crimson Pride by the scores of 25-10 and 25-10.

Their match-up with Platteview was much tougher, the first set going to the Dukes 27-25 and they completed the sweep with a 25-19 win in the second.

York, No. 8 in Class B, is home for the first time tonight as Class C-1 No. 6 Aurora is in town.

York 2, Platteview 0

York showed a lot of moxie battling back several times in the first set and eventually able to pick up the 28-26 win and take the momentum to the second set.

“The girls had to battle back a few times throughout this game, but they were scrappy and continued to play hard. I called my first timeout at 13-15 after a little bit of a slow start,” York head coach Kelby Phillips said. “After bringing it back to 21-21, Platteview called their first timeout. Platteview pulled ahead again, 24-23, after a serve trickled over the net and I called my second timeout.”

York kept the set alive as they scored two unanswered to go on top 25-24.

The Dukes finally put the first set in the books with the 28-26 win.

York led for most of the second set, but fell behind 18-16.

After a timeout York tied it up at 19-19 and Mia Burke went on a serving run to end the match with Cynley Wilkinson producing two of her five kills in the run. Reese Hirschfeld had five kills and seven assists while Libby Troester had 13 assists and two aces.

“Middles Rylyn (Cast) and Dannika (Lamberty) and right sides, Kelly (Erwin) and Reese, worked hard tonight in a way that often goes unnoticed against taller teams when you look at game stats,” said Phillips. “They did a good job of setting the block and getting touches to help our defense get in good position. Josie (Loosvelt) racked up 13 digs tonight picking up a wide range of balls, defensively. In the end, it comes back to good leadership and their efforts to work and play together as a team.”

York 2, Omaha Roncalli 0

The Dukes dominated the Crimson Pride as Troester ended the match with 12 assists and two ace serves; Cast had a team-high six kills and Wilkinson chipped in with five kills, 10 digs and four aces.

On defense Loosvelt and Burke each had seven digs while Burke also contributed four aces.

“The girls came out ready to play. They were disciplined and controlled throughout the game,” Phillips said. “We were able to try a few things with line-ups during this game and they transitioned well.”