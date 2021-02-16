York impresses at Blair, sends eight to state tournament

BLAIR – The York Dukes wrestling program enjoyed a very strong Saturday while winning the B-2 district tournament in Blair.
Along with edging the host Bears by three points to win the district title with 140, York brought 11 wrestlers to Blair and had eight qualify for the state tournament in seniors Kobe and Kaden Lyons, Thomas Ivey, Chase Cotton, Kaleb Eliker, sophomore Kadence Velde and freshmen Hudson Holoch and Seth Erickson.
“As a coaching staff we’re really proud of our wrestling team for how they competed at the district tournament,” York head coach Brett Mauler said. “We went into the tournament hoping for at least eight guys and we got eight guys.”
Mauler said he was most impressed with how his wrestlers finished.
“It wasn’t about just making it to state – it was about placing as high as possible to help their bracket draws at the state meet,” he said.
The Dukes had four district champs as Kobe, a Chadron State College wrestling commit, Kaden, Ivey and Erickson all placed first.
Kobe, who is competing at 160 pounds, is still undefeated at 37-0 and is looking for redemption from last year’s state runner-up finish at 170. On Saturday he went 3-0, pinning his first two opponents before beating Minden’s Alex Banuelos 7-6 in the finals.
Kaden, the 182-pounder who may be rocking the best mullet on the team, heads to Omaha with a mark of 31-7. He pinned his first opponent, then picked up a 7-4 win in the semifinals over Platteview’s Carson Ross and a 5-3 decision in the finals over Wayne’s Reid Korth.
As for Ivey, the Dukes’ 126-pounder who owns a 31-3 record, he’s now a four-time state qualifier after going 2-0 on Saturday. He defeated Platteview’s Aiden Riha 9-2 in the semis and then beat Falls City’s Wyatt Olberding 9-4 in the title match.
“They all had great finals matches to set themselves for a state tournament run,” Mauler said of his seniors.
Maybe the biggest story of the day was the performance of Erickson, a young but tough freshman who came into the tournament as the sixth seed at 170 and wound up beating the third, second and first seeds.
Erickson, who improved to 26-12, pinned Minden’s Gage Fries in 3 minutes, 55 seconds to jumpstart his day, then got past Platteview’s Carson Ross in an intense match which he won 3-2. Erickson then pinned Seward’s Nolan Hill in 5:57 to win the district title.
After Erickson’s win, the freshman got a bear hug from Mauler in the middle of his cheering teammates.
“Seth wrestled lights out and has come so far this year,” Mauler said. “He put in a lot of hours last summer in the offseason, and he’s stayed after practice working on the extra things. To see all of his extra work pay off was bitter sweet.”
Eliker, at 132 pounds, and Cotton, at 195, both finished as district runner-up. Eliker is now 24-2 while Cotton is 21-3.
Holoch, another freshman, impressed Mauler with his third-place finish. The 106-pounder who is now 21-15 won his quarterfinal match but lost his semifinal. Her responded well, though, winning his last two matches – 8-5 over Omaha Gross Catholic’s Henry Nosbisch and 10-4 over West Point-Beemer’s Edward Pena – to earn a trip to Omaha.
“Hudson had to beat a kid from Omaha Gross who beat us last week to go to the state meet,” Mauler said. “He wrestled the best match of his career to win 8-5 to punch his ticket to the state meet. Then he wrestled even better during the medal match and beat a really good wrestler from West Point.”
Velde, the Dukes’ 285-pounder, placed fourth and beat West Point-Beemer’s Jason Hagedorn 2-1 in the consolation semifinals. Velde is now 19-15 on the year.
“Kadence has been putting in extra time and it paid off as he had a big 2-1 heartbreak-round win to punch his ticket to Omaha,” Mauler said.
There were three York wrestlers who saw their seasons come to an end on Saturday, including seniors Nate Streeter-Myers, Jesus Rodriguez and freshman Morgan Collingham.
“Nate came up short in the 145-pound bracket and Jesus came up just short in the 120-pound bracket losing in the heartbreak round,” Mauler added. “Morgan Collingham ended his season one match away from the state tournament in a tough 220-pound bracket. Morgan has a lot of potential and will be a force to be reckoned with next season.
“I’m excited to watch these kids compete at the state meet and see what they can accomplish.”
York will wrestle in the Class B state tournament, which will begin Friday at 9 a.m.
Team scoring: 1. York 140; 2. Blair 137; 3. Ralston 105.5; 4. Platteview 100; 5. Wayne 95.5; 6. Seward 70.5; 7. West Point-Beemer 60.5; 8. Omaha Concordia 58.5; 9. Minden 50; 10. Falls City 34; 11. Omaha Gross Catholic 30; 12. Auburn 25.