York impresses at Blair, sends eight to state tournament

Eliker, at 132 pounds, and Cotton, at 195, both finished as district runner-up. Eliker is now 24-2 while Cotton is 21-3.

Holoch, another freshman, impressed Mauler with his third-place finish. The 106-pounder who is now 21-15 won his quarterfinal match but lost his semifinal. Her responded well, though, winning his last two matches – 8-5 over Omaha Gross Catholic’s Henry Nosbisch and 10-4 over West Point-Beemer’s Edward Pena – to earn a trip to Omaha.

“Hudson had to beat a kid from Omaha Gross who beat us last week to go to the state meet,” Mauler said. “He wrestled the best match of his career to win 8-5 to punch his ticket to the state meet. Then he wrestled even better during the medal match and beat a really good wrestler from West Point.”

Velde, the Dukes’ 285-pounder, placed fourth and beat West Point-Beemer’s Jason Hagedorn 2-1 in the consolation semifinals. Velde is now 19-15 on the year.

“Kadence has been putting in extra time and it paid off as he had a big 2-1 heartbreak-round win to punch his ticket to Omaha,” Mauler said.

There were three York wrestlers who saw their seasons come to an end on Saturday, including seniors Nate Streeter-Myers, Jesus Rodriguez and freshman Morgan Collingham.