York hosts junior golf tourney

Seevers and Hinze among 43 boys and 10 girls competing

YORK - When the calendar turns to mid-July one can usually expect the temperatures in the York area to be in the upper 90s during the daylight hours.

That was not the case on Monday as the Nebraska Junior Golf Tour made its annual stop at the York Country Club.

Temperatures were in the low 80s and a nice cool breeze set up the course with great conditions for the 43 boys and 10 girls who made their way to York on Monday.

Two local players were among the 53 golfers in senior-to-be at York High School Ryan Seevers and incoming freshman Jaxson Hinze.

Hinze played in the 14-15 year old division and Seevers was in the 16 plus while both figured in the Summit Series scoring.

Hinze fired an 80 (10 over par) and finished in a tie for 18th in the Summit Series. In his age division his score was good for a tie for seventh.

Seevers finished his day with an 83, good for 26th in the Summit Series and 18th in his division.

Two golfers ended the day under par. Elkhorn’s Trevor Gutschewski fired a two-under 68 and right behind him was Ethan Smith of Doniphan with a one-under 69.

Rounding out the top five in the Summit Series standings was Christopher Whittle of Omaha with a two-over 72. A four way tie for fourth, all shooting 73 included; Porter Nelson of Lincoln, Aidan Koch of Lincoln, Will Topolski of Omaha and Porter Topp also from Omaha.

In the girls Summit Series the leader was Sara Lasso of Columbus with an 83 and Eden Larson of Lincoln also fired an 83.

In third was Cali Wisdom of Omaha, in fourth was Avery Van Horn of Lincoln and rounding out the top five was Kate Kelley of Omaha.

Just two Summit Series events remain this year. Thursday July 14 Ashland Golf Club will host the NGT and on Thursday, July 21 the golfers will be at the Table Rock Golf Club.

There are 11 18-hole tournaments remaining which also includes the NJG Tour Championship scheduled for Monday, August 1 at the Happy Hollow Club.