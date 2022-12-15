York hosts first-ever girls wrestling action at YHS

YORK – There will be a lot of firsts this year in York girls wrestling and Thursday night was no exception.

York hosted the Boone Central Cardinals and the Fillmore Central Panthers in girl’s high school action at the Duke Dome under the spotlight.

York also took on Fillmore Central later in the evening and those results and photos will be in Saturday’s sports edition as will the results of the matchup between the Panthers and the Cardinals.

The first win recorded on the mat by a York girl at a York home meet went to Avery Albers in the 190-pound match as she pinned Belle Brodersen in 3:09.

Albers wins at the time evened the dual battle at 24 points each and with back-to-back open weight classes by the Cardinals, York led 36-24.

The Dukes could not hold on to the lead as Boone Central’s Ashlynn Guthard earned a forfeit at 105, Cadence Wood defeated Adalynn Vrba and Leynn Luna defeated Arianna Schutt. Boone Central also picked up six more points as York was open at 120 pounds.

Dukes to record wins by forfeit included Addison Cotton at 140, Jessah Linden at 155, Mia Morales at 170 and Annsley Vernon at 235.

The York girls will head to Wahoo today for the Wahoo Invite which will also include High Plains and Fillmore Central.