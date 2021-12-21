York holds off late Adams Central comeback bid

YORK – Some might say great defense, others might say poor offense.
Either way you slice it the York Duke girls kept their record clean with a 33-29 win over Class B No. 5 Adams Central on Tuesday night.
York (7-0) continued to struggle shooting the basketball as they were just 11 of 38 in the game, but a respectable 4 of 11 from 3-point range and that was a huge key in the win.
Adams Central could not find the range on a 3-pointer until 5-4 sophomore Grace Weichman canned a baseline three to cut the Dukes lead to 29-27 at the time with under three minutes to play. The Patriots were 1 of 11 from behind the arc and nearly matched the Dukes from the field as they were 11 of 37.
Both teams also hit six free throws with York 6 of 9 and AC 6 of 10.
York led 7-5 at the end of the first eight minutes, but Adams Central out scored the Dukes 8-3 and took a 13-10 lead to the locker room at the break.
York came out and took control in the third quarter as 6-2 junior Anna Briggs scored seven of her nine points and sophomore Kiersten Portwine hit the second of her two treys in the game. York went on a 14-3 run and led 24-16 through three quarters.
Briggs and senior guard Destiny Shepherd led the Dukes with nine points each. Shepherd also accounted for two 3-pointers.
Senior Mattie Pohl did not score in the game until she went to the line with York on top 27-24 and sank a pair of free throws to up the Dukes’ lead to 29-24.
A 3-pointer by the Patriots cut the margin to 29-27, but Pohl sank two more free throws with 46.5 seconds to play to make it 31-27.
A drive and score by Patriot leading scorer Libby Trausch who had 10 points in the game made it 31-29. York was able to hit just enough free throws down the stretch and the defense caused a huge turnover up 32-29 as the Patriots had the ball with 4.8 to play and a chance to tie the game.
Adams Central finished with 26 rebounds and York with 25. The Patriots turned the ball over 16 times to 13 for the Dukes, but just two in the second half.
York will play Class C-1 No. 1 Hastings St. Cecilia on Wednesday at the Kearney Catholic Holiday Tournament.
Adams Central (6-1) 5 8 3 13-29
York (7-0) 7 3 14 8-33