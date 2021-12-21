York holds off late Adams Central comeback bid

YORK – Some might say great defense, others might say poor offense.

Either way you slice it the York Duke girls kept their record clean with a 33-29 win over Class B No. 5 Adams Central on Tuesday night.

York (7-0) continued to struggle shooting the basketball as they were just 11 of 38 in the game, but a respectable 4 of 11 from 3-point range and that was a huge key in the win.

Adams Central could not find the range on a 3-pointer until 5-4 sophomore Grace Weichman canned a baseline three to cut the Dukes lead to 29-27 at the time with under three minutes to play. The Patriots were 1 of 11 from behind the arc and nearly matched the Dukes from the field as they were 11 of 37.

Both teams also hit six free throws with York 6 of 9 and AC 6 of 10.

York led 7-5 at the end of the first eight minutes, but Adams Central out scored the Dukes 8-3 and took a 13-10 lead to the locker room at the break.

York came out and took control in the third quarter as 6-2 junior Anna Briggs scored seven of her nine points and sophomore Kiersten Portwine hit the second of her two treys in the game. York went on a 14-3 run and led 24-16 through three quarters.