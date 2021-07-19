York High tennis camp wraps up

YORK - The 2021 York High School tennis camp hosted 80 boys and girls in grades 3-12 over the course of three days.
Players were instructed on the grip, forehand and backhand technique, and the serve. The high school campers were instructed by tennis professional Josh Budler, a former York High graduate and coach.
The morning session was highlighted by a couple contests each day such as King/Queen of the Court and Dribble Tag.
Winners according to grade level:
Grades 3-5
Queen of the Court - Addy Kadavy
King of the Court - Oliver Palmertree
Dribble Tag - Clare Miller and Garrett Haggadone
"Sit Down" - Garrett Haggadone
Freeze Tag - Addy Kadavy and Garrett Haggadone
Grades 6-8
Queen of the Court - Kaley Nunnenkamp
King of the Court - Aidan Kadavy
"Sit Down" - Hayley Mattox and Aidan Kadavy
Tennis Trivia - Hayley Mattox, Kaley Nunnenkamp, and Abby Real