York High tennis camp wraps up
YORK - The 2021 York High School tennis camp hosted 80 boys and girls in grades 3-12 over the course of three days.

Players were instructed on the grip, forehand and backhand technique, and the serve. The high school campers were instructed by tennis professional Josh Budler, a former York High graduate and coach.

The morning session was highlighted by a couple contests each day such as King/Queen of the Court and Dribble Tag.

Winners according to grade level:

Grades 3-5

Queen of the Court - Addy Kadavy

King of the Court - Oliver Palmertree

Dribble Tag - Clare Miller and Garrett Haggadone

"Sit Down" - Garrett Haggadone

Freeze Tag - Addy Kadavy and Garrett Haggadone

Grades 6-8

Queen of the Court - Kaley Nunnenkamp

King of the Court - Aidan Kadavy

"Sit Down" - Hayley Mattox and Aidan Kadavy

Tennis Trivia - Hayley Mattox, Kaley Nunnenkamp, and Abby Real

