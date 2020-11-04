York has Elkhorn on the ropes, but can’t finish in Lincoln

LINCOLN — The Dukes had the Antlers on the ropes.
In the first set of a Class B state tournament first-round match between York and Elkhorn, the Dukes trailed by as many as five points, 18-13. They rallied, though, going on a 6-1 run to even things at 19-all.
The Dukes went on to hold three set points — those came at 24-22, 25-24 and 26-25 — but couldn’t finish off the Antlers, who went on to win the set 28-26 and sweep York (28-26, 25-15, 25-10).
The Dukes end their season with a record of 27-9 and had six seniors play their final match in a York uniform, including Maddie Portwine, Natalie Rockenbach, Keeley Conrad, Addison Legg, Raegan Demuth and Erin Case.
Losing the opening set in the manner which it did was a tough pill for York to swallow. Elkhorn’s serve was on point in the match as the Antlers recorded seven aces to York’s two — both from junior Masa Scheierman, who finished with 13 kills and 11 digs.
“We struggled through that whole set, and the whole match, just trying to find ways to hold the serve,” York head coach Chris Ericson said. “We couldn’t get any stops or anything to slow down their attack. We just weren’t able to finish it.”
Once Elkhorn got early leads in the next two sets, the Antlers kept them unlike the first.
Elkhorn, which improved to 23-9 with the win, shot out to a 10-5 lead in the second. The Dukes’ momentum that was present in the first went missing, as the Antlers went on to hold advantages of 10-5 and 20-11 before they sealed the win.
Support Local Journalism
“We were hoping we could get a good ball so we could finish something or at least get something aggressive over to their side to limit their options, but it just didn’t happen,” Ericson said.
The attacks of Elkhorn’s Ray Joens and Addie Thomas were too powerful of a combo for the Dukes to compete with in the third — they combined for eight kills.
The Antlers went up 8-3 early in the third and never looked back as Sydney Raszler had an ace serve and a kill while Thomas added a kill to end the set and seal the loss for the Dukes.
“We knew coming in it was going to be a grind,” Ericson said. “Kudos to them, but hopefully we’re able to learn from this and our underclassmen can use this to realize that all the work they put in and the focus throughout the year is worth getting back here for.”
Elkhorn had three girls record double-digit kills as Abigail Wolfe led with 11 while both Raszler and Thomas finished with 10.
Scheierman’s 13 kills led the Dukes. Addison Legg had four kills while Case had three and Portwine two.
York (27-9) 26 15 10 — 0
Elkhorn (23-9) 28 25 25 — 3
York vs Elkhorn - State VB (1).JPG
York vs Elkhorn - State VB (2).JPG
York vs Elkhorn - State VB (3).JPG
York vs Elkhorn - State VB (4).JPG
York vs Elkhorn - State VB (5).JPG
York vs Elkhorn - State VB (6).JPG
York vs Elkhorn - State VB (7).JPG
York vs Elkhorn - State VB (8).JPG
York vs Elkhorn - State VB (9).JPG
York vs Elkhorn - State VB (10).JPG
York vs Elkhorn - State VB (11).JPG
York vs Elkhorn - State VB (12).JPG
York vs Elkhorn - State VB (13).JPG
York vs Elkhorn - State VB (14).JPG
York vs Elkhorn - State VB (15).JPG
York vs Elkhorn - State VB (16).JPG
York vs Elkhorn - State VB (17).JPG
York vs Elkhorn - State VB (18).JPG
York vs Elkhorn - State VB (19).JPG
York vs Elkhorn - State VB (20).JPG
York vs Elkhorn - State VB (21).JPG
York vs Elkhorn - State VB (22).JPG
York vs Elkhorn - State VB (23).JPG
York vs Elkhorn - State VB (24).JPG
York vs Elkhorn - State VB (25).JPG
York vs Elkhorn - State VB (26).JPG
York vs Elkhorn - State VB (27).JPG
York vs Elkhorn - State VB (28).JPG
York vs Elkhorn - State VB (29).JPG
York vs Elkhorn - State VB (30).JPG
York vs Elkhorn - State VB (31).JPG
York vs Elkhorn - State VB (32).JPG
York vs Elkhorn - State VB (33).JPG
York vs Elkhorn - State VB (34).JPG
York vs Elkhorn - State VB (35).JPG
York vs Elkhorn - State VB (36).JPG
York vs Elkhorn - State VB (37).JPG
York vs Elkhorn - State VB (38).JPG
York vs Elkhorn - State VB (39).JPG
York vs Elkhorn - State VB (40).JPG
York vs Elkhorn - State VB (41).JPG
York vs Elkhorn - State VB (42).JPG
York vs Elkhorn - State VB (43).JPG
York vs Elkhorn - State VB (44).JPG
York vs Elkhorn - State VB (45).JPG
York vs Elkhorn - State VB (46).JPG
York vs Elkhorn - State VB (47).JPG
York vs Elkhorn - State VB (48).JPG
York vs Elkhorn - State VB (49).JPG
York vs Elkhorn - State VB (50).JPG
York vs Elkhorn - State VB (51).JPG
York vs Elkhorn - State VB (52).JPG
York vs Elkhorn - State VB (53).JPG
York vs Elkhorn - State VB (54).JPG
York vs Elkhorn - State VB (55).JPG
York vs Elkhorn - State VB (56).JPG
York vs Elkhorn - State VB (57).JPG
York vs Elkhorn - State VB (58).JPG
York vs Elkhorn - State VB (59).JPG
York vs Elkhorn - State VB (60).JPG
York vs Elkhorn - State VB (61).JPG
York vs Elkhorn - State VB (62).JPG
York vs Elkhorn - State VB (63).JPG
York vs Elkhorn - State VB (64).JPG
York vs Elkhorn - State VB (65).JPG
York vs Elkhorn - State VB (66).JPG
York vs Elkhorn - State VB (67).JPG
York vs Elkhorn - State VB (68).JPG
York vs Elkhorn - State VB (69).JPG
York vs Elkhorn - State VB (70).JPG
York vs Elkhorn - State VB (71).JPG
York vs Elkhorn - State VB (72).JPG
York vs Elkhorn - State VB (73).JPG
York vs Elkhorn - State VB (74).JPG
York vs Elkhorn - State VB (75).JPG
York vs Elkhorn - State VB (76).JPG
York vs Elkhorn - State VB (77).JPG
York vs Elkhorn - State VB (78).JPG
York vs Elkhorn - State VB (79).JPG
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!