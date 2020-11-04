York has Elkhorn on the ropes, but can’t finish in Lincoln

Elkhorn, which improved to 23-9 with the win, shot out to a 10-5 lead in the second. The Dukes’ momentum that was present in the first went missing, as the Antlers went on to hold advantages of 10-5 and 20-11 before they sealed the win.

“We were hoping we could get a good ball so we could finish something or at least get something aggressive over to their side to limit their options, but it just didn’t happen,” Ericson said.

The attacks of Elkhorn’s Ray Joens and Addie Thomas were too powerful of a combo for the Dukes to compete with in the third — they combined for eight kills.

The Antlers went up 8-3 early in the third and never looked back as Sydney Raszler had an ace serve and a kill while Thomas added a kill to end the set and seal the loss for the Dukes.

“We knew coming in it was going to be a grind,” Ericson said. “Kudos to them, but hopefully we’re able to learn from this and our underclassmen can use this to realize that all the work they put in and the focus throughout the year is worth getting back here for.”

Elkhorn had three girls record double-digit kills as Abigail Wolfe led with 11 while both Raszler and Thomas finished with 10.