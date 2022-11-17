York has eight players selected to B-3 all-district team

YORK – When the season started the York Dukes and the rest of the B-3 district included Waverly, Seward and Lincoln Northwest.

About three games into the season Northwest decided to drop the varsity portion of their program to allow their younger players to get acclimated to the game through the junior varsity and freshman levels. Northwest did not have any seniors and most of the team was sophomores and freshman.

Waverly (9-3) made it to the Class B semifinals before losing out to defending Class B state champion Bennington. York (7-4) defeated the Seward Bluejays (6-4) in the first round, but dropped out in the quarterfinals with a loss at Omaha Gross Catholic. All three of those teams were rated in Class B all season long.

The B-3 all-district team was released this week and the Dukes had eight players on the list; Waverly had 10 and Seward six.

York’s selections include: seniors Garrett Ivey; Dalton Snodgrass; Jude Collingham; Kadence Velde; Clayton Pinneo; Ryan Seevers and Austin Phinney. Junior Seth Erickson rounded out the eight Duke honors. Phinney was honorable mention.

Erickson led the Dukes on the ground with 648 yards in 127 carries for a 5.1 per carry average. Senior Seevers was 114 of 199 passing for 1,368 yards and nine touchdowns which yardage wise was second among area quarterbacks.

Ivey led the team in receptions with 33 for 440 yards and two scores, he was 4 of 6 on field goals and 22 of 24 on extra points for 34 total points.

On defense Erickson’s 109 tackles tied for third. Before a leg injury ended his season, Snodgrass had 16 tackles which included four sacks.

Collingham, Velde and Pinneo were a big part of the Dukes’ 148.4 yards per night in the ground game and protected Seevers allowing the Dukes to average 142 in the passing game.

The rest of the all-district team includes;

Waverly-Cooper Skrobeck, SR., Charlie Johnson, SR., Preston Harms, SR., Sam Schernakau, SR., Trey Jackson, SR., Grant Sindelar, SR., Kaleb Axmann, SR., Nate Leininger, SR., Evan Kastins, JR., Kemper Reed, Sr.

Seward-Kalen Knott, SR., Micah Hackbart, SR., Nolan Hill, SR., Andrew Frazey, SR., Luke Wegman, SR., and honorable mention Dustin Hurler, Sr.