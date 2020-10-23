York hangs on late, beats Lexington

“Whatever the playoff implications are — there’s a slight chance we could slip in, but it’s not likely. But I’m still proud of the guys for so many reasons,” York head coach Glen Snodgrass said. “These freshmen, it was their first game where they got to suit up here and be a part of a win in York. The parents on Parents’ Night, it’s always special to have them be here and see a win. Then for the seniors on Senior Night in particular — they’ve been through a lot in this program and have worked hard since they were second graders, when I first got here. For them to walk off this field with their heads held high and celebrate in that locker room in the last game means a lot.”