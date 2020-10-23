York hangs on late, beats Lexington

YORK — A tough season ended on a high note for the York Dukes football program on a chilly Friday night at East Hill Stadium.
Even with a win over the Lexington Minutemen, qualifying for the Class B playoffs is considered a longshot. That didn’t matter for the Dukes, whose only goal on Friday was to experience a win at home.
With a 14-7 victory over Lexington, they did just that.
Senior linebacker Chase Cotton picked off Lexington quarterback Kaden West on a fourth-and-10 late in the fourth quarter to seal the win. Cotton was a part of a defense that shut the Minutemen out in the second half and gave up just one score and 7 yards rushing — for the game.
“Whatever the playoff implications are — there’s a slight chance we could slip in, but it’s not likely. But I’m still proud of the guys for so many reasons,” York head coach Glen Snodgrass said. “These freshmen, it was their first game where they got to suit up here and be a part of a win in York. The parents on Parents’ Night, it’s always special to have them be here and see a win. Then for the seniors on Senior Night in particular — they’ve been through a lot in this program and have worked hard since they were second graders, when I first got here. For them to walk off this field with their heads held high and celebrate in that locker room in the last game means a lot.”
On the Dukes’ second series of the game they rattled off a massive 17-play drive — all runs — that ended when junior fullback Marley Jensen busted through the Minutemen front for a 1-yard touchdown. The extra point was missed, however.
York seemed like it was going to take its 6-0 shutout into halftime, but one play changed that.
West threw a short completion to wideout Harold Pineda, who then raced 74 yards to the end zone. A Jason Tovar extra point was the only difference in the first half.
Jensen came up again in a clutch moment toward the end of the second quarter. After Lexington had picked off a Jake Erwin tipped pass, the Minutemen connected on a 17-yard throw that got the ball to the York 1-yard line. With only a couple seconds remaining and no timeouts left, Lexington decided to go for the touchdown, but Jensen, who stopped an earlier Minutemen drive with a sack on third down, sniffed out an outside toss play and dragged running back Alex Ramos to the ground to preserve his team’s 7-6 deficit.
“The defense was fantastic all night,” Snodgrass said. “We definitely made some big mistakes, but in the end we got it done. I was very proud of the defense. Coach (Matt) Brackhan has been incredible with that defense all year.”
The aforementioned deficit didn’t last long, however.
The Dukes marched 10 plays on the first drive of the third quarter and Erwin punched in a 5-yard touchdown on a quarterback-designed run. He then tossed a successful 2-point conversion to Cooper Koch that put York on top 14-7.
The lead stayed that way for the final moments of the second half.
York rushed for 243 yards and passed for 30. Erwin, a senior, rushed for 125 yards on 26 carries while a couple other seniors — Ty Bartholomew and Wyatt Collingham — added 54 and 53 yards on the ground.
Lexington (3-5) 0 7 0 0 — 7
At York (3-5) 0 6 7 0 — 14
Y: Marley Jensen 1 run (kick missed)
L: Harold Pineda 74 pass from Kaden West (Jason Tovar kick)
Y: Jake Erwin 5 run (Koch 2-point pass from Erwin)
