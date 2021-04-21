 Skip to main content
York gymnasts compete at the Snowflake in Iowa
The Gymnasts from Discover gymnastics in York travelled to Iowa to compete in the Snowflake Invite last weekend.

Several top honors were won by the gymnasts competing

LEVEL 1

Riley Kaliff (6)- placed 2nd on the beam with a fourth on the Floor.

Ryah Chisman (7)- had a great showing bringing home the gold in all of her events including All-Around.

Keila Kohout (8)- won the bars, beam, floor and the all-round.

Nealey Jarosz (8)-was first on the vault and floor and she finished second on the bars and the all-around.

Arianna brought home second place on the bars and beam events. She finished third on the bars and the all-around.

Kaeli Nissen (10)-won the vault and bars events while bringing home second place on the beam, floor and the all-around.

LEVEL 2

Bria Kaliff (8)-brought home second place on the vault and in the all-around, while placing third on the bars and beam.

Sloan Steckman (8)-placed second on the floor and finished third place on the vault and all-around.

Kensingtyn Bristol (9)-won the vault and bars and placed second on the beam and all-around.

Aubrey Domeier (9)- was consistent with her second place finishes on the vault, bars, floor and in the all-around.

Adalyn Brandl (10)-won the bars and placed second on the floor and in the all-around.

Kinsley Tilton (10)-was again at the top of her game with wins on the vault, floor and all-around events while placing second on the bars and the beam.

Megan Michels (11)-took second place on the bars and third on the floor and finished fourth in the all-around.

Marta Renner (11)-had another great day as she won the vault, bars floor and all-around events. She placed third on the beam.

LEVEL 3

Annah Perdue (12)-had a very consistent day placing second in vault, bars, beam and in the all-around. She placed third on the Floor. Hailey Ekeler (10)-brought home fifth place finishes on the vault and bars events.

NOVICE OPTIONALS

Maddie Jazen (12)- she won the vault; placed third on the bars and all-around events.

Eloise Casper (16)-won the vault, bars and all-around events while placing second on the beam and floor.

Marina Saeger (16)-she won the floor event while placing second on the vault, with a third in the all-around.

INTERMEDIATE OPTIONALS

Libby Rutherford (14)- brought home fourth place on the vault, bars and all-around events.

Kinsley Harcrow (15)-placed second on the vault, and beam events. She was third on the bars, floor, and all-around events .

ADVANCED OPTIONALS

Angelina Schademann (14)-performed well on Saturday with first place finishes on the vault, bars, beam and all-around events.

Tina Hallisey (16)-brought home the gold on the vault; placed second on the bars, and finished third on the beam, floor and all-around.

The Team was scheduled to compete April 10th-11th in Norfolk for the Spring Fling invite, before heading to Kearney for the Midwest District Championships on May 1-2.

