York gymnasts compete at the Snowflake in Iowa

Aubrey Domeier (9)- was consistent with her second place finishes on the vault, bars, floor and in the all-around.

Adalyn Brandl (10)-won the bars and placed second on the floor and in the all-around.

Kinsley Tilton (10)-was again at the top of her game with wins on the vault, floor and all-around events while placing second on the bars and the beam.

Megan Michels (11)-took second place on the bars and third on the floor and finished fourth in the all-around.

Marta Renner (11)-had another great day as she won the vault, bars floor and all-around events. She placed third on the beam.

LEVEL 3

Annah Perdue (12)-had a very consistent day placing second in vault, bars, beam and in the all-around. She placed third on the Floor. Hailey Ekeler (10)-brought home fifth place finishes on the vault and bars events.

NOVICE OPTIONALS

Maddie Jazen (12)- she won the vault; placed third on the bars and all-around events.

Eloise Casper (16)-won the vault, bars and all-around events while placing second on the beam and floor.