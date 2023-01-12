York grapplers handle business at Cross County/Osceola Tri

STROMSBURG – The York Dukes used Thursday night’s tune-up in Stromsburg to get ready for the Northwest Duals that will be held this Saturday starting at 11 a.m.

The Dukes won some huge matchups over the Eagles and rolled to the 60-15 win over the Eagles.

Cross County/Osceola who only had seven wrestlers in action lost to Milford 54-13 and then dropped the finale between the two local schools

York 69 Cross County/Osceola 6

The Twisters gave up nearly 40 points in forfeit points and that alone was too huge a deficit to be competitive in the final team score.

The Dukes who are ranked No. 10 in Class B duals by the Nebraska Scholastic Coaches Wrestling Association-Huskerland rankings only lost one match to the Twisters and that was 106 pound Class C state rated Devin Nuttelman who defeated Ty Erickson by pin.

The rest of the night was all Dukes.

York led 33-6 when the CC/O had five consecutive forfeits.

In the final match of the night, York senior Kadence Velde rated No. 5 needed very little time to put a huge stamp on the Dukes 69-6 win as he pinned Hector Esparaza. In the first period.

Milford 54 Cross County/Osceola 13

Just the numbers alone were against the host Cross County/Osceola Twisters in their matchup against the Milford Eagles.

Milford jumped on top 12-0 and never looked back as the Eagles would go on to win the dual 54-13.

Down 12-0 the Twisters sent freshman Nuttelman to the mat and he responded with a 12-0 major decision of Milford’s Quinn Zegers, Both wrestlers came into the season rated in Class C at 106 pounds.

CC/O cut the Milford lead to 12-7 when Wyatt Smith scored a 9-2 decision over Caleb Kempf, but back-to-back pins by the Eagles extended their lead to 24-7.

The Twisters final win of the dual came at 132 pounds when Liam White scored the pin and put the final six points on the board for the Twisters. Following the 145 pound weight class the CC/O Twisters were open the remainder of the dual.

York 60 Milford 9

The Eagles came into the matchup with the Dukes with five wrestlers who were ranked or in the picture to be ranked in their respective weight classes. York won three of those five matchups and blitzed through the rest of the field on their way to the 60-15 win.

The Eagles took the first key matchup as Quinn Zegers pinned Erickson at 106 pounds, but at 126 pounds it was freshman Emmitt Dirks gutting out a 3-1 win. Rea came into the match 13-1 while Dirks was 17-8.

At 145 pounds, Franklin Musungay pinned Hunter Dickinson (19-9) and the York lead ballooned to 36-3.

Milford was open at 160, 170 and 182 as the Dukes lead continued to mount.

In the marque match of the night, Milford’s Hunter Oborny ranked in the top five of Class C 195, earned the win over Keagyn Linden by pin.

Teams who will be competing at the Northwest Duals include; Adams Central, Chadron. Elkhorn. Hastings, Northwest, Ogallala, Pierce and York.

The Dukes, Northwest and Hastings are all rated.