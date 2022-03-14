York grad Seevers making the most of final Husker softball season

LINCOLN – By the time she was 5 or 6 years old, Karlee Seevers already had a softball in her hand.

Tossing the ball around and playing catch in the backyard planted the seeds for a lengthy career in a sport that first led Seevers to a stellar prep career at York High School, then to Lincoln and Power 5 collegiate softball as a member of the Nebraska softball team.

Now, almost a decade and a half after it began, Seevers’ softball career is on its final chapter. The 2022 season marks the final one for the 22-year-old senior.

“My experience has been something I have no regrets about, something I would do over again in a heartbeat,” she said. “I can’t believe I only have a couple months left here.”

Seevers came to Lincoln after a standout high school career for the Dukes in which the pitcher set the Class B record for career wins with 106 and career perfect games at nine. She also tied the high mark for career shutouts, hurling 55 over her four seasons. She was a three-time all-state selection in the Omaha World-Herald and a four-time member of the Lincoln Journal Star Super-State team.

During her senior season in 2017, Seevers tossed 173 innings and notched a 28-5 record with 272 strikeouts and a 1.34 earned-run average.

When Seevers arrived in Lincoln, she quickly realized the sizable increase in time commitment required to play ball collegiately. In high school, players spend the day at school, practice for an hour and a half or two hours in the afternoon and then head home for the evening. Even weekend tournaments are mostly confined to one-day affairs.

“We’ll play three games on a Saturday and call it a weekend,” she said.

In college, Seevers found herself practicing three to four hours each day between morning and afternoon sessions. Weekend road trips span Thursday through Sunday instead of a single day, and student-athletes have to be in constant communication with their professors and taking into account any time zone differences to ensure they still turn everything in on time.

Seveers said the Nebraska coaching staff also stresses the importance of volunteering to the players, which adds an even bigger time commitment to an already hectic schedule.

“It definitely taught me time management really quick and taught me that you get what you put into it in anything you do,” she said.

The experience has taught the pitcher other lessons, too. One of the biggest ones was the importance of forming as many relationships and connections as possible, but Seevers also said it’s important to “learn to have fun in the craziness.”

While the schedule is often packed and balancing school with softball can be a challenge at times, the senior managed to find fun in the simple things.

“Looking back now it’s gone by so fast and I don’t even know where the time has gone, but I’ve learned to enjoy having papers due and turning them in at the airport before our flight takes off or already scheduling out the homework I’m going to bring with me to the beach on our off day,” she said. “Just the fun stuff that not many people say they get to do.”

Seevers’ softball career has also featured many highlights. On the field, she helped the Dukes reach multiple state tournaments during her time in high school, and her performance helped her earn the opportunity to commit to Nebraska, which she called “the school of my dreams.”

During Seevers’ freshman year at UNL, she also got an opportunity to pitch in an exhibition game against the Japan National Team during the Huskers’ season-opening tournament in Houston, Texas.

While the pitcher has not been a regular in the Nebraska lineup during her collegiate career, she pitched 4.1 innings of relief over her first three seasons and has scored three runs as a pinch-runner.

Seevers has also made an impact away from the diamond, as she’s a seven-time member of the Nebraska Scholar-Athlete Honor Roll, a three-time member of the Tom Osborne Citizenship team and a two-time Academic All-Big Ten selection. Twice she has notched Big Ten Distinguished Scholar recognition, and she earned a Nebraska Gold Academic Medallion in 2020.

In addition to her success on the softball diamond and in the classroom, Seevers works to lead by example and places an emphasis on strengthening her relationship with each and every one of her teammates. She won the Sam Foltz 27 Hero Leadership Award in 2020 and was tabbed one of three team captains this spring.

“It’s hard to kind of put into words because it does mean so much to me, getting to be a team captain for the softball team, and getting to be put in a position where you’re trusted and wanted to lead such an amazing group of girls was something that I didn’t take lightly,” she said. “Every day I come to practice or show up to games knowing that I was chosen to lead for a reason, and with how much respect and love I have for my teammates, I want to do that to the best of my abilities. I will take all the time I have in the world to be there for my teammates. It was such an honor to be chosen for that because of the respect and the love I have for my teammates and getting to lead them, so I take a lot of pride in the relationships I’m building with them and how I lead them.”

This season marks Seevers’ final ride with Nebraska softball, but she said she’s taking another year to focus on school and wrap up her bachelor’s degree. From there, it’s onto graduate school for her master’s. The senior is majoring in communication sciences and disorders – which is “a fancy way to say speech therapy” – with minors in psychology, education and gerontology.

“I have a lot of different routes of where I would like to take my speech therapy career, but right now I’m just looking ahead to getting my master’s and continuing with that passion of talking to people and building relationships,” she said. “It’s something that’s really important to me and that I’m hoping to make a career out of, so that’s the next step for me.”

It’ll be difficult for Seevers to hang up the cleats at the conclusion of this season – “I’m going to miss it every single day,” she said – but the senior also took a moment to reflect on everything softball has given her over the past decade and a half.

“I would say of course thank you even though all the thank-yous in the world would never be enough,” she said. “It has given me some of the most fond memories I’ve ever had but also some of the most gut-wrenching sad memories that have helped me to grow as a person, and it’s taught me that failure is only a minor setback if you can make a major comeback and that if you set your mind to it, you can do it.”

In addition to all the life lessons and the role softball played in shaping who Seevers is, the sport also led the pitcher to Lincoln and gave her the opportunity to suit up for head coach Rhonda Revelle and the Huskers as a Power 5 athlete.

“I’m so thankful for the last four years,” she said. “Playing at UNL, getting to be a Husker the last four years on an amazing team with the most amazing group of girls is something that I’m going to miss every day, but I couldn’t be more thankful for. It’s taught me so many lessons, it’s made me the person I am today and I’m just so thankful to have been able to be a Husker.”