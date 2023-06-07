YORK — The start of golf season in Nebraska is never a given when it comes to the weather.

Temperatures, wind and precipitation in all forms can be expected for most of the first month and even some 80 degree days followed by a winter storm.

The apparel worn can be anything from a heavy jacket and stocking cap to short sleeve shirts and a golf cap and whatever else is available as the weather changes quickly and sometimes without notice.

While the inconsistencies of the weather was a constant struggle this year, the York boy’s golf team settled on their five players from the start and never wavered from that lineup all the way to the Class B State Championship in Gering.

Seniors Ryan Seevers and Marshall McCarthy, along with juniors Emmanuel Jensen and Elijah Jensen and freshman Jaxson Hinze carried the torch for the Dukes all season long.

These five had to stay sharp, as a strong cast of junior varsity players were just itching to get into the starting lineup.

On March 23, with a southeast wind howling and the temperature barely clipping 40 degrees, the Dukes came out of the gates with a 310-371 win over the Grand Island Islanders at the York Country Club.

Seevers led the way with a 74, Emmanuel Jensen a 77, Hinze scored a 79 and Elijah Jensen an 80.

“It was a solid start to the season for the guys. Nobody was ecstatic with how they played, but when you have the luxury of throwing out a good score like an 84 this early in the season, some good things are happening,” said York head coach Dan Malleck.

The team was back on the course on March 30 and lit up Northwest and Fillmore Central with a 66-stroke win in triangular action. The weather, despite 45 degree temps and 25-30 mile per hour winds, did not phase the Dukes as they came in with a team score of 308.

‘I’m still surprised by the scores that these guys are shooting in these kind of conditions,” Malleck stated. “Both Emmanuel and Jaxson led the way with a pair of 74s.”

Norris Invite at Pioneers Golf Course — the first of five meetings with Norris

The first anticipated meeting between York and Norris, the two favorites in Class B, took place at Pioneers Golf Course in Lincoln.

The Titans beat the Dukes by 12 strokes for the team title, 299-311. Emmanuel Jensen fired a 75 and took fifth, Elijah was right behind him with a 76 for seventh and Seevers was 13th with a 79.

“It was a solid start for the team, but we have a couple of guys who are very disappointed in how they played,” said Malleck. “We have a chance to see if we can close the gap on Norris at our invite next week.”

York Invite –York

closes the gap,

but Norris prevails

The wind blew and the dust flew as the York Invite field had to deal with warm temps and strong winds that gusted to 40-plus miles per hour. The Dukes’ Elijah Jensen won his first individual title as he fired a 77, but Norris claimed the team title 317-322.

“I’m shocked at the scores that the players were able to post. The 317 by Norris and 322 by York shows the caliber of players each team has,” Malleck said. “I’m so happy for Elijah because he has kind of been in the shadows but has improved so much in his consistency.”

McCook Invite-Heritage Hills — The Dukes break through

After several second-place finishes, Seevers led York to the team title as he fired an even-par 72 on a tough Heritage Hills layout and took the individual title. Following Seevers to the medal stand was Emmanuel Jensen with a 77 for third; Elijah was in a tie for fifth with an 80 and Hinze followed with an 81 and seventh place.

“We were runner-up in our first two tournaments of the year so it was nice to get that first win,” Malleck said. “Ryan’s 72 was so impressive when you consider the course rating is 75.3.”

Scotus Invite at Quail Run — Dukes finish second on dreary day in Columbus

The weather was more likened to that of a day of golf on the British coast. The winds blew, the rain fell and the conditions for the opening nine holes was like the Open across the Atlantic Ocean.

York came up two strokes short to Grand Island Central Catholic, 331-333, as all four golfers who scored also medaled. The team was led by Seevers with an 82 for sixth, Elijah Jensen had an 82 for seventh, Emmanuel Jensen tied for seventh with an 83 and McCarthy was 14th with an 85.

“The weather was absolutely horrendous for the first nine holes, rainy, cold and windy. But we have to be able to play better than we did even on those kind of days,” said Malleck. “It’s a great opportunity to step back and learn.”

Beatrice Invite — Round three goes to Norris by 17

York was led by McCarthy with a 78 for fourth place, followed by Emmanuel Jensen with an 82 for 10th overall. Hinze was 11th with an 83 and Elijah 12th with a score of 83 and Seevers made it three 83’s and a 13th place finish.

“I was so happy for Marshall, he grinded his tail off and really saved us today,” Malleck said. “All five guys medaled but the top of the lineup has to start posting scores in the mid to low 70’s if we are going to achieve our long term goals.”

Pius X Invite at Firethorn

York placed in the top five of the team race, but no individual or team stats were made available to the York News-Times.

Southwest Invite — Dukes stack up against strong Class A field

The Dukes fired a team score of 306, which landed then a fourth-place finish in a strong field of Class A teams.

Emmanuel Jensen led the way with a 71 for second overall, Seevers fired a 78, Elijah an 80 and Hinze an 81.

“Today was a big improvement over how we have been playing,” said Malleck. “A number of guys had it going in the middle of the round, but lost some shots late.”

Conference at Lexington — TOTAL DOMINATION

York set a school record with a team score of 293 and placed first, second, third, fourth and fifth individually as they won the Central Conference title at Lakeside Golf Course south of Lexington by 23 strokes.

Emmanuel was first with a 71, second went to Hinze with a 73, third was Elijah with a 74, fourth place went to Seevers with a 75 and rounding a total dominating performance was McCarthy with a 76.

“It’s pretty surreal that we were able to finish 1-2-3-4-5T,” Malleck stated. “We are very fortunate to have very talented players who work hard at their craft.”

Battle for the “Du-Skie”

In the head-to-head battle with Aurora for the “Du-Skie” trophy at the York Country Club, York had their A-game as they shutout the Huskies in a match-play format.

The format included six holes of scramble, six holes of best ball and six holes of alternate shot. York won the battle 28-0.

Norfolk Invite — Dukes fade late, tie for seventh

It was another predominant Class A field where Seevers fired a 73 and took third place. He was the only medalist as the Dukes were 26-over par and tied for seventh.

“It was a really good finish for such a crazy strong field,” Malleck said. “But it was also disappointing because we were in fourth for most of the day. I still like the way we are trending.”

Class B-3 Districts at York — Dukes get the monkey off their back

Coming into the district meet York was 0-3 against the Norris Titans.

After the district meet was knocked back one day, 18-holes was not enough to decide the title. York and Norris went to a three-hole playoff, where the Dukes finally picked up the win and won the B-3 district title.

Hinze was on fire as he was the district champion with a three-under 67 and Emmanuel Jensen fired a 77, Elijah followed with a 78 and Seevers finished with an 80.

“I can’t put into words how impressive it is for a freshman to step up in districts and break our school record by three shots,” said York head coach Dan Malleck. “He is so polished and so fearless. “There were times on the first two playoff holes where it wasn’t looking good but the guys kept battling and were able to get it done on the third hole. Honestly several of our guys didn’t have their best stuff today, but that 3-under 67 healed some wounds.”

Dukes head west!

York head coach Dan Malleck said, “You can’t win the state championship on day one, but you can sure can lose it.”

York got off to a great start at the Class B State Tournament at Monument Shadows in Gering, as they trailed the Norris Titans by just two strokes after the first round.

“After the first day had ended, we knew we had put ourselves in a position to win. Coach Malleck kept saying, ‘You can’t win it on day one, but you can lose it.’ We knew that evening what we had to do to find a way,” said McCarthy. “We had developed a plan of attack for almost every meet this year. I needed to shoot a safety score to let the others play freely. We knew this for every meet this year, so that night didn’t feel any different.”

McCarthy did just that as he fired a 77 to get the Dukes out to a strong start on day two.

First day co-leader Seevers, who fired a 70 on opening day, came back with a 75 to finish in a tie for third overall and junior Elijah Jensen had the best second-day round with a 72 and ended up in fifth place.

Emmanuel Jensen posted a 74 to go with his first-round 76 and finished T-7 while freshman Hinze went 74-77 and was ninth overall.

McCarthy, who provided the team with the insurance policy they needed on the second day, ended his career in a tie for 24th as he shaved five strokes off his opening score.

“We hit a stretch there in the middle of the season where we didn’t play well and I think every team goes through that. Looking back it was probably good to get that out of the way at that point and time,” said Malleck. “They did it, they are all competitors, they are all great players, they have put the time in to be this successful.”