York golf takes on Highlands in Lincoln

“Seventh out of 18 schools that size isn't bad but we still continue to make way too many mental mistakes around the greens. We're a very young team but it's at the point in the season where it's time to make the necessary changes,” said Malleck. “Andrew (Sahling) and Marley (Jensen) really struck the ball well but weren't able to take advantage of a lot of opportunities with the putter. Emmanuel hit the ball very well off the tee, but his chipping wasn't up to his standard when he missed a green. Districts are less than 2 weeks away and we need to keep improving in those areas."