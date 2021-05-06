York golf takes on Highlands in Lincoln

LINCOLN - The Highlands Country Club welcomed 18 teams to the Lincoln Southwest Invite on Tuesday.
Of the 18, 15 were Class A with only the York Dukes, Beatrice Orangemen and the Hastings Tigers from Class B.
Omaha Westside paced by Jacob Hellman with the best round of the day, a 70, won the team title over Lincoln Pius X by four strokes 310 to 314.
Grand Island, Lincoln East and Norfolk rounded out the top five.
York was the seventh place finisher and led all Class B teams with a score of 335.
Central Community College recruit Andrew Sahling led York with an 80 on rounds of 39-41, while Emmanuel Jensen turned in a scorecard of 81 with rounds of 37-44.
Rounding out York scoring was Marley Jensen with an 85 (40-45) and sophomore Ryan Seevers who shot 89 with a 43 on the front and 46 on the back.
The Dukes’ fifth golfer was Elijah Jensen who shot a 90 with a 47-43.
York averaged 41.2 on the front side and was nearly three strokes higher per player over the backside with a 43.8 stroke average.
While York head coach Dan Malleck said the performance was not bad, he says the team has to be better around the greens.
“Seventh out of 18 schools that size isn't bad but we still continue to make way too many mental mistakes around the greens. We're a very young team but it's at the point in the season where it's time to make the necessary changes,” said Malleck. “Andrew (Sahling) and Marley (Jensen) really struck the ball well but weren't able to take advantage of a lot of opportunities with the putter. Emmanuel hit the ball very well off the tee, but his chipping wasn't up to his standard when he missed a green. Districts are less than 2 weeks away and we need to keep improving in those areas."
Along with Hellman’s 70; Pius X Jason Kolbas finished with a 74; Marcus Holling of Grand Island had a 76; Caden Peppmuller of Lincoln Northeast fired a 77 and Hastings Tiger Brayden Schram rounded out the top five with a 78.
The schedule is winding down with just two events remaining.
Monday the Dukes will host Aurora in the “Duskie Cup” matches and next Friday York will be in Norfolk to cap the regular season against a predominantly Class A field.
York will host the B-3 District on May 17 with teams from Adams Central, Aurora, Beatrice, Crete, Fairbury, Hastings, Minden, Norris, Northwest, Seward, Waverly and the Dukes.
The first tee-times will be at 10 a.m.
Team scoring - 1.Westside 310; 2.Pius X 314; 3.Grand Island 321; 4.Lincoln East 323; 5.Nortfolk 326; 6.Millard West 333; 7.York 335; 8.Kearney 339; 9.Lincoln Southwest 341; 10.Lincoln Southeast 359; 11.Fremont 365; 12.Beatrice 368; 13.Columbus 378; 14.Hastings 386; 15.Lincoln Northeast 386; 16.Lincoln North Star 399; 17.Lincoln Southwest JV 399; 18.Lincoln High 570