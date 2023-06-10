YORK – The 2023 York Golf Camp concluded on Wednesday, June 7 at the York Country Club.

A total of 117 youth golfers, setting a new participation record, learned fundamentals on how to swing a golf club, chipping and putting.

New York head golf coach Stephen Sautter said that the York Country Club is a great host in promoting youth golf.

“A big thank you goes out to York Country Club and Bill Thomas as they are always so supportive when it comes to kids playing golf,” said Sautter. “There is no other country club that welcomes and encourages kids to play golf like YCC!”

Sautter added that it was also easy to see the improvements that were being made.

“In our three days together it was amazing how much each golfer improved,” Sautter commented. “On the third day, we were able to get every golfer out on the course and they were able to get in three or more holes of golf.”

During the three days there were also contests, below are the results.

York Golf Contest Winners

Grades 2-3

Girls

Putting Contest Chipping Contest

1. Evelyn Burger 1. Lilly Batt

2. Autumn Koch 2. Corianna Gillespie

3. Corianna Gillespie 3. Cora L’Huerxeu

Closest to Flag Long Drive

1. Evelyn Burger 1. Riley Kaliff

2. Anna Kava 2. Anna Kava

3. Corianna Gillespie 3. Autumn Koch

Boys

Putting Contest Chipping Contest

1. Harvey Sautter 1. Beckett Carlson

2. Brandt Porter 2. Rogan Lunzman

3. Parker Sehi 3. Leyen McKinney

Closest to Flag Long Drive

1. Bennett Perdue 1. Harvey Sautter

2. Wyatt Easterburg 2. Leyen McKinney

3. Harvey Sautter 3. Parker Sehi

Grades 4-5

Girls

Putting Contest Chipping Contest

1. Sloan Steckman 1. Bria Kaliff

2. Quinn Miller 2. Delaney Weedin

3. Evelyn Rempe 3. Brailyn Epp

Closest to Flag Long Drive

1. Sloan Steckman 1. Carly Michels

2. Quinn Miller 2. Emily Teichmeier

3. Landry Carlson 3. Evelyn Rempe

Boys

Putting Contest Chipping Contest

1. Murphy Palmertree 1. Bennett Perdue

2. Cruz Hinze 2. Chet Montgomery

3. Kasen Makovicka 3. Cruz Hinze

Closest to Flag Long Drive

1. Johnny Blatt 1. Cruz Hinze

2. Colton McGowen 2. Cash Eimermann

3. Kasen Makovicka 3. Kain Foreman

Grades 6-8

Girls

Putting Contest Chipping Contest

1. Brianna Gillespie 1. Kya Papik

2. Piper Linabery 2. Rachel Holthe

3. Haley Teichmeier 3. Megan Michels

Closest to Flag Long Drive

1. Megan Michels 1. Brianna Gillespie

2. Layla Miller 2. Haley Teichmeier

3. Ashlyn Farmer 3. Alanna Gillespie

Boys

Putting Contest Chipping Contest

1. Creighton Carlson 1. Sam Van Gomple

2. Camdyn Stenger 2. Creighton Carlson

3. Connor Krausnick 3. Camdyn Stenger

Closest to Flag Long Drive

1. Oliver Palmertree 1. Creighton Carlson

2. Jesse Winchel 2. Oliver Palmertree

3. Creighton Carlson 3. Lincoln Garrett