York gives No. 5 Seward a fight, but sees its season end

Not only did the Dukes accomplish something they hadn’t done all year against the Bluejays, which was score a run, they actually led the hosts 1-0 when Libich hit an RBI in the top of the second.

But the Sydney Parra-led Bluejays eventually found a groove offensively against Rowe, who was in the circle again for York.

After tying the game at 1 in the second, the Seward offense came alive in the fourth when Parra and Claire Geidel both ripped an RBI single to give their team a 3-1 edge. The Bluejays were getting runners on base as Rowe walked four and hit four. She wound up striking out three.

York looked to have an opportunity for runs in the top of the sixth with the bases loaded and one out. But Parra, the Bluejays’ talented pitcher, struck out the next two batters to end the Dukes’ momentum. Parra struck out seven with two walks while giving up five hits.

“That’s the best performance we’ve had against Seward,” Meyers said. “I really thought we had something going with the bases loaded and one out. That hurts when you can’t score a run, but that was by far the best we’ve played defensively against them all year.”

York ends its season at 15-16.

