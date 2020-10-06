York gives No. 5 Seward a fight, but sees its season end

SEWARD — The York softball team saw its season come to an end on Tuesday with a 6-1 loss to the Seward Bluejays in the championship of the B-7 subdistrict tournament at Plum Creek Park in Seward.
Seward, No. 5 in the Omaha World-Herald’s Class B ratings, had York’s number heading into the subdistrict final. The two teams had played three times throughout the season, with the Bluejays taking all three and in deciding fashion by a combined score of 29-0.
But on Tuesday, the Dukes gave the Bluejays a game.
Even though it ended in a loss, York head coach Kent Meyers said he was glad to see his team play its best game against a team the caliber of Seward.
The Dukes say goodbye to four seniors, including Meaghan Rowe, Anna and Elizabeth Liston, and Cassidy Cole.
Meyers spent a few moments with his seniors following the game before talking to the rest of his group.
“I told them I couldn’t have been more proud to have you four girls as my first-year seniors,” Meyers said. “I thanked them for all they’ve done, how they supported York Duke Softball for the last four years and that we really appreciate it.”
As for the players that will be back next year, Meyers had a simple message.
“I told them I wanted them to remember this moment for a whole year,” he said, “that this is something we can build on for next year.”
York 11, Lakeview 1
Support Local Journalism
Before playing Seward in the subdistrict championship, the Dukes needed to get past Columbus Lakeview, which beat them in the first round on Monday.
There was a stark difference between York’s first outing against Lakeview’s freshman pitcher Hannah Allen and Tuesday’s rematch.
On Monday, Allen held the York offense to just three runs in the Vikings’ 6-3 win. But a day later in an elimination game, the Dukes went yard three times in their run-ruled win. Rebecca Libich and Meaghan Rowe each belted a three-run home run while Jami Hoblyn had a solo shot.
Libich finished the game with a team-high five RBIs and went 2-for-2 at the plate, her other hit being a two-run double in the third. Hoblyn went 2-for-3 and added a two-run single to go with her homer. Mattie Pohl went 3-for-3 with a trio of singles and threw a base runner out at third to end an inning in which the Vikings were threatening to score.
Rowe pitched all four innings and struck out three with three walks. She gave up five hits and just one earned run, which came in the fourth.
Seward 6, York 1
Not only did the Dukes accomplish something they hadn’t done all year against the Bluejays, which was score a run, they actually led the hosts 1-0 when Libich hit an RBI in the top of the second.
But the Sydney Parra-led Bluejays eventually found a groove offensively against Rowe, who was in the circle again for York.
After tying the game at 1 in the second, the Seward offense came alive in the fourth when Parra and Claire Geidel both ripped an RBI single to give their team a 3-1 edge. The Bluejays were getting runners on base as Rowe walked four and hit four. She wound up striking out three.
York looked to have an opportunity for runs in the top of the sixth with the bases loaded and one out. But Parra, the Bluejays’ talented pitcher, struck out the next two batters to end the Dukes’ momentum. Parra struck out seven with two walks while giving up five hits.
“That’s the best performance we’ve had against Seward,” Meyers said. “I really thought we had something going with the bases loaded and one out. That hurts when you can’t score a run, but that was by far the best we’ve played defensively against them all year.”
York ends its season at 15-16.
York softball at B-7 subdistrict, Oct. 6 1.JPG
York softball at B-7 subdistrict, Oct. 6 2.JPG
York softball at B-7 subdistrict, Oct. 6 3.JPG
York softball at B-7 subdistrict, Oct. 6 4.JPG
York softball at B-7 subdistrict, Oct. 6 5.JPG
York softball at B-7 subdistrict, Oct. 6 6.JPG
York softball at B-7 subdistrict, Oct. 6 7.JPG
York softball at B-7 subdistrict, Oct. 6 8.JPG
York softball at B-7 subdistrict, Oct. 6 9.JPG
York softball at B-7 subdistrict, Oct. 6 10.JPG
York softball at B-7 subdistrict, Oct. 6 11.JPG
York softball at B-7 subdistrict, Oct. 6 12.JPG
York softball at B-7 subdistrict, Oct. 6 13.JPG
York softball at B-7 subdistrict, Oct. 6 14.JPG
York softball at B-7 subdistrict, Oct. 6 15.JPG
York softball at B-7 subdistrict, Oct. 6 16.JPG
York softball at B-7 subdistrict, Oct. 6 17.JPG
York softball at B-7 subdistrict, Oct. 6 18.JPG
York softball at B-7 subdistrict, Oct. 6 19.JPG
York softball at B-7 subdistrict, Oct. 6 20.JPG
York softball at B-7 subdistrict, Oct. 6 21.JPG
York softball at B-7 subdistrict, Oct. 6 22.JPG
York softball at B-7 subdistrict, Oct. 6 23.JPG
York softball at B-7 subdistrict, Oct. 6 24.JPG
York softball at B-7 subdistrict, Oct. 6 25.JPG
York softball at B-7 subdistrict, Oct. 6 26.JPG
York softball at B-7 subdistrict, Oct. 6 27.JPG
York softball at B-7 subdistrict, Oct. 6 28.JPG
York softball at B-7 subdistrict, Oct. 6 29.JPG
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!