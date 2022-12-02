York girls wrestling begins writing the record book at Seward

SEWARD – The clock stopped at 1:22 of the first period as the York Duke girls wrestling team battled the Seward Lady Jays in both team’s first action in school history.

York had opened the night with a resounding 42-6 win over the Norris Titans, but because the Titans just had one wrestler all 42 of the Dukes’ points came on seven forfeits.

In the 145 bracket match senior Addison Cotton took the floor with the Dukes trailing Seward 42-0 and jumped all over McKenna Kisela, pinning her in 38 seconds and recording the first win and first pin in York girls varsity history.

That triggered a string of three more wins as Jessah Linden pinned Annaliese Sistek in 1:48 at 155; Avery Albers needed just 30 seconds to pin Cadence Craig at 170 and senior Annsley Vernon put her name in the record books as she used just 10 seconds at 190 to pin Kaylie Nelson.

The Dukes would cut the Seward lead to 42-24, but come up short losing to the Jays 54-24. Head coach Ryan Johnson was very pleased with what he saw from the York girls in their first competition.

“It was super awesome to see the girls team competing for the first time ever in their lives for the majority of them. It was so important for them to go out and experience that first match,” said Johnson. “If you have never wrestled before you have to understand it is the most tiring thing you will ever do. So it was good to see them overcome some adversities and keep trying to see them keep working on the things we have practiced and it was a really good day to see those girls. We got a lot of wins for their first time competing so that was a real good sign.”

In York’s win over the Norris Titans, the Dukes’ wins went to Adalynn Vrba at 110 pounds, Aly Espinoza Mares at 130, Cotton at 145, Mia Morales at 155, Linden at 170, Albers at 190 and Vernon at 235.

York was in West Point on Friday at the West Point invite.