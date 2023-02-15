WAVERLY – The York girls hit the road Tuesday night for a top-10 clash with Waverly. Scoring was at a premium in the first half as both sides went to the locker room at halftime deadlocked at 12, but the Dukes popped the lid off the basket in the second half.

A 10-8 run in the third quarter put York on top entering the final eight minutes, where they outscored the hosts 15-11 to clinch a 37-31 win, their third in a row.

"We played a complete game versus Waverly,” head coach Matt Kern said. “Their size was a tough matchup for us, but we continued to battle on the boards like we have all year. Our defense had to carry us the first half, but our shooting really warmed up in the second.”

It was not an efficient offensive night for the Dukes, who shot just 11 of 36 from the floor and 5 of 21 from three. However, they connected on 10 of 16 chances at the foul stripe and did enough to improve to 18-3 on the season.

Lainey Portwine poured in 11 points to lead all scorers in the victory. The sophomore shot 3 of 5 from the floor and swished in all four free throws. Senior Lauryn Haggadone netted 10 points on 3 of 6 shooting, while senior Mia Burke splashed down 3 of 6 treys and added nine.

“We had some big 3-pointers from Lainey, Lauryn and Mia,” Kern said.

Behind them, Chloe Koch, Josie Loosvelt and Rylyn Cast netted two points apiece and Kiersten Portwine rounded out the scoring with one.

Kiersten Portwine and Haggadone paced the York effort on the glass with seven and six rebounds, respectively. Loosvelt dished out three assists, while Cast and Kiersten Portwine each swiped two steals. The Dukes’ lone block went to Burke.

Peyton Tritz paced Waverly with 10 points and Parker Christiansen added eight.

York improved to 18-3 on the season and will ride a three-game win streak into Thursday’s regular-season finale at Hastings.