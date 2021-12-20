York girls win by a whisker over Hastings

Inside the York huddle, however, there was no sense of panic.

“(We told each other) not to give up and keep working,” Shepherd said of the team’s mindset in the huddle between the third and fourth quarters. “We still have a whole other quarter to play. It’s not the end of the game. We all have really good mindsets when it comes to things like that, and I think we got adversity, overcame that and played really well together.”

Kern said the focus during the break between quarters centered on generating more pressure defensively to try and flip the momentum.

“We talked in the huddle about getting our body language right, we talked about putting as much pressure on them as we could in the full court. Once that happened, they didn’t like it as much so it helped us get some transition, get some easier baskets.”

York’s strategy worked. Masa Scheierman, Mattie Pohl and Josie Loosvelt all notched buckets early in the fourth quarter to begin chipping away at the deficit, while KK Laux drained a 3-pointer for Hastings to maintain a 39-33 lead.