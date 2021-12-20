York girls win by a whisker at Hastings

YORK – After three quarters Saturday afternoon, all the momentum resided on the Hastings bench. The Tigers closed the third quarter on a 12-0 run to take a 36-27 lead over the undefeated York Dukes entering the final eight minutes – and they nearly added three more on an apparent buzzer-beating three, but officials ruled the ball was still in the shooter’s hands and waved off the shot to keep the deficit at single digits.
In the midst of a big offensive drought, York needed a spark as it tried to climb back into the game. Cue Destiny Shepherd, who took over the game during the final eight minutes. The senior scored nine of her 16 points down the stretch to ignite a furious rally as the Dukes erased a nine-point deficit.
“(I have to) work hard and keep the game going,” Shepherd said of her mindset during her fourth-quarter outburst. “Get my teammates open, score if I can. Work hard and finish the game out.”
The senior delivered, splitting a pair of free throws with 36.3 seconds to play to put York ahead – for good, as it turned out. After the Dukes came up with defensive stops on each of the Tigers’ final two possessions, the scoreboard read York 46, Hastings 45 with triple zeroes on the clock.
“Any time you can get a win in a close game, that’s a great character revealer, character builder, whatever you want to say,” Dukes head coach Matt Kern said. “I thought our girls, who got down quite a bit, responded pretty well, especially in that fourth quarter. They found a way to get the ‘W’ and that was pretty good.”
York remained unbeaten, but its sixth win of the season didn’t come easily as Hastings shot out of the gate on fire offensively. Buoyed by 10 points from Maddie Hilgendorf in the first quarter, the Tigers led 16-11 after eight minutes.
“It’s a credit to Hastings. They hit some shots,” Kern said. “They shot well, and our defense was in pretty good position. That’s a good team over there. They’ve got some good shooters and players, so we just talked about staying the course – do what we do, keep playing great defense and I thought we played just well enough to win.”
York landed a counterpunch in the second quarter, outscoring Hastings 12-8 in the period to cut the deficit to 24-23 heading into the locker room.
After York scored the first four points of the third quarter to take a 27-24 lead, the shots suddenly stopped falling for the Dukes. Hastings, meanwhile, had no trouble putting the ball through the net as it scored the final 12 points of the period – and nearly had 15.
The Tigers drained a 3-pointer as the third-quarter horn sounded, but on a bang-bang play, a 50-50 call went the Dukes’ way as officials ruled the ball was still in the shooter’s hands at the buzzer and waved off the shot. However, Hastings still led 36-27 with eight minutes to play and had all the momentum.
Inside the York huddle, however, there was no sense of panic.
“(We told each other) not to give up and keep working,” Shepherd said of the team’s mindset in the huddle between the third and fourth quarters. “We still have a whole other quarter to play. It’s not the end of the game. We all have really good mindsets when it comes to things like that, and I think we got adversity, overcame that and played really well together.”
Kern said the focus during the break between quarters centered on generating more pressure defensively to try and flip the momentum.
“We talked in the huddle about getting our body language right, we talked about putting as much pressure on them as we could in the full court. Once that happened, they didn’t like it as much so it helped us get some transition, get some easier baskets.”
York’s strategy worked. Masa Scheierman, Mattie Pohl and Josie Loosvelt all notched buckets early in the fourth quarter to begin chipping away at the deficit, while KK Laux drained a 3-pointer for Hastings to maintain a 39-33 lead.
As the seconds ticked away, Shepherd slowly began to take over the game. She buried one from downtown – her third trey of the game – to cut the deficit in half and spark another York rally. Scheierman connected on a pair of free throws on the Dukes’ next possession before Laux hit on another three to push the Hastings lead back to four.
Pohl answered back, banking in a basket off the glass. The York defensive pressure forced a Hastings travel on the next possession, and Shepherd responded with a layup. In the blink of an eye, the game was knotted at 42 apiece with 2:10 to play.
The deadlock didn’t last long as Laux swished another 3-pointer to put the Tigers back in front. Undeterred, Shepherd took the ball on the next trip down the court, pulled up from downtown and found nothing but net.
The senior’s dagger tied the game at 45, and York came up with a defensive stop on Hastings’ next trip down the court before calling a timeout with 49.2 seconds remaining in regulation.
York drew up a play to get the ball in Shepherd’s hands, and the senior drove toward the rim and drew contact and a foul. Shepherd split the pair of free throws, putting York back on top 46-45 with 36.3 seconds to play.
Hastings put the ball in the hands of McKinsey Long – who led the Tigers with 16 points – on the next possession, but Anna Briggs met her near the rim and denied the shot attempt for a massive block.
The Dukes still weren’t in the clear, however. After missing the front end of a one-and-one, Hastings got the ball back for one final possession with 3.7 seconds to play. The Tigers got a shot off, but it fell harmlessly to the court as York’s furious fourth-quarter rally held up for a 46-45 win.
York shot 17-of-46 from the floor (37%) and 4-of-14 from beyond the arc. The Dukes also finished 8-of-13 from the charity stripe.
Shepherd paced the Dukes with 16 points on 5-of-16 shooting, and the senior canned all four of York’s 3-pointers. Scheierman scored 12 points – including a 6-for-6 performance from the line – to join Shepherd in double figures, while Briggs added eight and Pohl notched six. Loosvelt and Rylyn Cast each scored two points to round out York’s scoring efforts.
Scheierman pulled down 11 rebounds to complete her double-double and lead the York effort on the glass, while Pohl grabbed six boards. The Dukes finished with 24 rebounds for the game. Shepherd dished out five of the Dukes’ 11 assists, while Shepherd and Pohl each notched two steals.
Long scored 16 points for Hastings, while Laux added 14 – including all nine of the Tigers’ fourth-quarter points – and Hilgendorf notched 10, all of which came in the first quarter.
Shepherd matched Hastings’ fourth-quarter output by herself with nine points and proved instrumental down the stretch, while her 16 total points matched the game high.
“She’s a great basketball player. Her ability to get to the rim, she made some great decisions late to take good shots,” Kern said. “That’s critical. We talk about the big-time players stepping up when you need to. We’ve got a lot of players that can do that, and I thought a lot of good shots were taken. Destiny was just one of them that did a great job.”