York girls uphold state Class B ranking with fifth at UNK

KEARNEY – Most of the runners who competed in the Class B portion of the UNK invite on Monday will be back on Friday, October 21 to decide boys and girls team titles in Class B and individual medals.

The York girls’ Cross Country team has been slowly climbing up in the rankings and they justified their high standing with a fifth place team finish behind Norris, Elkhorn North, Bennington and Omaha Skutt.

Junior Kassidy Stuckey turned in a time of 19:25.12 and she finished second to Gering’s Madison Seiler who was just over 11 seconds ahead.

The boys were without their top runner Colin Pinneo who was injured last week at Pioneers Park during the Lincoln North Star invite.

The Dukes’ scoring and 20th place team finish was all on the shoulders of four freshman runners.

“I thought our girls’ team had a solid meet today. They justified their high state rating by placing fifth and had the third fastest time average,” commented York head coach Eric Rasmussen. “Kassidy ran well but didn't have her best race of the season. She has been a little under the weather the past few days but she showed a lot toughness and ran well given the circumstances. It was the best she has run on the state course and the second best time for a 5k at this meet in school history.”

York’s other runners who figured in the team scoring included; freshman Maddy Stuhr in in 32nd place with a time of 21:46.90; finishing in 39th was another freshman Naomi Renner (22:05.36) and rounding out the scoring was sophomore Lainey Portwine with a time of 22:21.65 and a 43rd place finish.

“Maddy Stuhr had another really good race. She has a lot of room to improve over the last month of the season. Naomi Renner ran with Maddy for much of the race and both of them did a great job moving up throughout the race,” said Rasmussen. “Lainey Portwine had a strong finish. Our two-four runners had solid performances. They are young and in a group during the race that small improvements will make a huge difference in our score which is shown by having the third best time average today.”

York’s four freshmen, Carter Jacobsen, Anthony Staehr, Eisenhower Colburn and Isaiah Kreifels finished 103, 144, 155 and 169 respectively. Jacobsen was clocked at 19:43.82, Staehr crossed the line at 21:07.14, Colburn stopped the clock at 21:39.03 and Kreifels finished his day with a time of 22:13.79.

“Our boys’ team was shorthanded again. Colin Pinneo is recovering from an ankle injury and did not compete. Gabe Zarraga was running well early but came to a stop around the two mile mark. He finished the race but was not in the results,” Rasmussen added. “Our boys team today was made up entirely of freshmen. We have a few more weeks to improve on the boys side and get healthy. I feel we can improve a lot in that amount of time and hopefully be 100% healthy heading into districts.”

York will host their invite on Thursday at the York Country Club with the girls starting off the invite at 4 p.m.