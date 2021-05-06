York girls tune up for district, state track meets

In the discus, junior Jami Hoblyn went 118-0, which was her season best throw. She finished second, seven feet behind Holdrege’s Ella Jacobson who recorded 125-0 on her first toss.

In the shot put, Kelly Erwin took fourth place with a throw of 35-4 ½ and adding another point in the event was Addison Cotton with a career best toss of 33-3 and sixth place.

Duke Lauren Hills qualified for the finals in both the 100 and 200, coming up short in both finals.

York coach Darrel Branz said the girls will be at full strength at districts. He also talked about the performances of a few girls

“Melanie Driewer had a good day, she came very close to breaking the school record in the pole vault set by Katie Taylor, Melanie is very consistent at making 10-6,” Branz commented. “Brynn and Maddie both pulled away from the be field in the 800 and 1600 meters respectively. Look for districts to see the girls back at full strength. We will be putting those girls in place to score well at the state meet in two weeks. They are looking strong right now and ready to dominate the events that they are in at districts.”

York will be in Fairbury next Thursday for the B-3 District which is scheduled to start at 10 a.m.

Team scoring-1.Northwest 132; 2.Lexington 81; 3.Holdrege 62; 4.Seward 56; 5.Adams Central 54; 6.York 46; 7.Columbus Lakeview 35; 8.Aurora 33; 9.Crete 20; 10.Schuyler 8.