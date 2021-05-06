York girls tune up for district, state track meets

AURORA - The bread and butter of the York girls track and field team starts with depth, experience and talent in the 800, 1600 and 3200-meter races.
With districts next Thursday in Fairbury, York went light on those events Thursday during the Central Conference meet at Aurora High School.
The Dukes scored 30 of their 46 points with first place finishes.
The Omaha-World-Herald has the Northwest Vikings rated No. 2 and the Dukes No. 3, but York did not push the Vikings for the team title, mostly because they held back on so many events.
Northwest pulled away from second place Lexington with a 132-81 scoring advantage with Holdrege in third with 62 and Seward fourth with 56.
On Thursday, York junior Brynn Hirschfeld won the 800 clocked at 2:17.86 which is now her personal best.
In the 1600, newest Husker Maddie Portwine took the top spot with a time of 5:19.27 and in the 3200 it was Zoe Kreifels earning the Dukes a point with a sixth place finish and a time of 13:10.51 which was her PR. Placing seventh was Emma Snider who also set her PR with a time 13:19.67.
One of the most steady Duke scorers this season has been junior Melanie Driewer who cleared 10-6 to win the pole vault. Driewer leads Class B with a season best of 10-9.
In the discus, junior Jami Hoblyn went 118-0, which was her season best throw. She finished second, seven feet behind Holdrege’s Ella Jacobson who recorded 125-0 on her first toss.
In the shot put, Kelly Erwin took fourth place with a throw of 35-4 ½ and adding another point in the event was Addison Cotton with a career best toss of 33-3 and sixth place.
Duke Lauren Hills qualified for the finals in both the 100 and 200, coming up short in both finals.
York coach Darrel Branz said the girls will be at full strength at districts. He also talked about the performances of a few girls
“Melanie Driewer had a good day, she came very close to breaking the school record in the pole vault set by Katie Taylor, Melanie is very consistent at making 10-6,” Branz commented. “Brynn and Maddie both pulled away from the be field in the 800 and 1600 meters respectively. Look for districts to see the girls back at full strength. We will be putting those girls in place to score well at the state meet in two weeks. They are looking strong right now and ready to dominate the events that they are in at districts.”
York will be in Fairbury next Thursday for the B-3 District which is scheduled to start at 10 a.m.
Team scoring-1.Northwest 132; 2.Lexington 81; 3.Holdrege 62; 4.Seward 56; 5.Adams Central 54; 6.York 46; 7.Columbus Lakeview 35; 8.Aurora 33; 9.Crete 20; 10.Schuyler 8.